Slate’s mistakes for the week of March 6.

In a March 9 Books, Jacob Brogan misidentified John Darnielle’s novel Wolf in White Van as Wolf in a White Van.

In a March 9 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the work histories of the two D.C. restaurateurs suing Donald Trump. Khalid Pitts ran for a seat on the D.C. City Council in 2014. Diane Gross is a lawyer who previously worked for then-Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

In a March 8 Future Tense blog post, Emily Fritcke misspelled the last name of The Vaccine Race’s author, Meredith Wadman.

In a March 8 Politics, William Saletan misspelled Steve Bannon’s first name.

In a March 7 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misspelled actress Fay Wray’s first name.

In a March 7 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled Avalere senior vice president Caroline Pearson’s last name.

In a March 7 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misspelled Wall Street Journal reporter Damian Paletta’s first name.

In a March 7 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s first name.

In a March 7 Trials and Error, Rebecca McCray misstated that John Van de Kamp and Ron Briggs wrote the proposition reinstating the death penalty in California. Briggs’ father helped write the proposition while John Van de Kamp was not involved in its authorship.

In a March 6 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated the time Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods was scheduled to give a speech at an energy conference in Houston. According to the agenda, Woods spoke between 3:10 p.m. EST and 3:40 p.m. EST, not between 1:10 p.m EST and 1:40 p.m. EST.

In a March 3 Represent show page, Aisha Harris misspelled Valerie Woolard Srinivasan’s last name.

Due to a production error, a March 2 Hate in America update misstated the dates of four reported incidents. The dates of these reports have been corrected.