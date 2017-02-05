 Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts
Jurisprudence

Why the Muslim Ban Was Blocked

There’s no constitutional way to implement an unconstitutional order.

Conservatives Think Justice Kennedy Is Stupid. They’re Wrong.

By Dahlia Lithwick and Neil S. Siegel

Appeals Court Rejects DOJ Request to Immediately Reimpose the Muslim Ban

By Elliot Hannon

Trump Is Actively Profiting Off the Presidency

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Is All Too Accurate

Politics

The Slacker Administration

Donald Trump and his inner circle are lazy, sloppy, and lack imagination.

By Katy Waldman
War Stories

What Happened Behind the Scenes Before the Yemen Raid?

We can’t be sure, but it was not a normal vetting process.

By Fred Kaplan

A Black Man Died in Police Custody North of Paris. His Death Has Become France’s Ferguson.

By Henry Grabar

Why the Trump Administration Keeps Screwing Up

By Phillip Carter
Feb 5, 11:40 AM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read Military Times Investigation Finds Pentagon Failed to Report Thousands of Airstrikes
Feb 5, 10:30 AM - JACOB BROGAN - 2M to read Every Super Bowl Halftime Show Should Feature Jetpacks
Feb 5, 10:20 AM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read Quebec City Imam’s Profoundly Magnanimous Eulogy Includes White Gunman in List of Victims
Feb 5, 10:06 AM - D. LITHWICK & N. S. SIEGEL - 4M to read Conservatives Think Justice Kennedy Is Stupid. They’re Wrong.
Feb 5, 9:38 AM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read Turkey Announces Nationwide Pre-Dawn Terror Raid Nets Hundreds of ISIS Suspects
Feb 5, 8:30 AM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read When Asked About Putin Being “a Killer,” Trump Responds “What, You Think Our Country’s So Innocent?”
Feb 5, 7:56 AM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read Appeals Court Rejects Justice Department Request to Immediately Reimpose Muslim Ban
Feb 5, 3:49 AM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 1M to read Watch Donald Trump Ruin American Foreign Policy on Saturday Night Live
Feb 5, 2:00 AM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 1M to read Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Would Be Really Funny If It Weren’t Really Accurate
Feb 5, 12:49 AM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 1M to read Kristen Stewart Addresses Donald Trump’s Twitter Obsession (And Drops an F-Bomb) on SNL
Feb 4, 10:42 PM - MATTHEW DESSEM Saturday Is Charles Lindbergh’s Birthday. So Why Aren’t We Celebrating?
Feb 4, 5:16 PM - - MULTIPLE AUTHORS - 1M to read Watch Ecstatic Yemeni Immigrants Trapped in Djibouti Get Their Illegally Withheld Visas
Feb 4, 4:30 PM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read Department of Homeland Security Suspends Trump Muslim Ban Following Court Order
Feb 4, 3:12 PM - MARK JOSEPH STERN - 3M to read Why Judge Robart Blocked the Muslim Ban: There’s No Legal Way to Implement an Illegal Order
Feb 4, 2:32 PM - ELLIOT HANNON - 1M to read Iran Defies New Trump Sanctions, Conducts New Missile Test
  News & Politics
The Angle
Feb. 3 2017 5:36 PM The Angle: Immigrants’ Marriage Rights Edition Slate’s daily newsletter on immigrants’ marriage rights, the history of American nativism, and Sheryl Sandberg’s Achilles’ heel. L.V. Anderson
Think You’re Smarter Than the Host of The Gist? Find Out With This Week’s News Quiz.
Trump Is Violating the Court Orders Against His Muslim Ban. How He’s Getting Away With It.
Media Literacy, Immigration Policy, and How Democrats Should Handle Neil Gorsuch
Sally Yates Has Spent Decades Defying Enraged Politicians. Trump Was Only the Most Recent.
Everything a Government Employee Needs to Know About Defying Illegal Presidential Orders
Obstruct Gorsuch? The Calculus for Democrats Isn’t So Simple.
Is Trump Defying the Court Order Staying His Immigrant Travel Ban? We Ask a Legal Expert.
  Business
Moneybox
Feb. 3 2017 6:39 PM The Conditions at Bangladeshi Apparel Factories Are Still Horrible. What Happens to Workers Who Speak Up Might Be Worse. Anjali Kamat
Trump Is Trying to Preserve Financial Advisers’ Right to Rip Off Clients Saving for Retirement
Donald Trump’s Excuse for Gutting Wall Street Regulations Is Hilariously Flimsy
Obama Left Behind a Pretty Strong Economy for Donald Trump to Ruin
Actually, It’s a Good Thing That Travis Kalanick Quit Trump for Business Reasons
Should We Worry About Trump Fudging Jobs Data?
You Don’t Have to Boycott Every Company That Talks to President Trump
The Corporate Reaction to the Muslim Ban Has Been Feeble. Here Are Four Companies That Did It Right.
  Life
Outward
Feb. 3 2017 6:02 PM Lewis Wallace and the Coming Crisis of Identity-as-Advocacy J. Bryan Lowder
Virginia’s Eloquent Lawsuit Brilliantly Connects the Muslim Ban to Segregation
Thousands of Academics Are Boycotting America Over Trump’s Muslim Ban
Dumpster Fire, Brexit, Fake News: Why Are There So Many Words of the Year?
These Giant Snow Mushrooms Can Grow to 12 Feet Wide
Help! I Told My Office Buddy I Have a Crush on Him (but I’m Not Single).
The Watergate Gas Station Was Once Described as the Most Expensive Gas Station in the World
SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch’s Reasoning on Speech Should Worry Opponents of Discrimination
  Double X
The XX Factor
Feb. 3 2017 3:34 PM How Trump’s Muslim Ban Illegally Denies Thousands of Americans Their Marriage Rights Mark Joseph Stern
Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In Strategy Is Spectacularly Mismatched to a President Trump
Rep. Stephanie Murphy Joins Unofficial Team of Women Against Trump With Anti-Bannon Bill
The FDA Really Wants Parents to Stop Using These Toxic Homeopathic Teething Tablets
Trump Could Undo Obama’s Protections for Rape Victims and Trans Students Under Title IX
Trump’s Muslim Ban Is an Assault on Children and Families
A Reminder That Good Things Still Exist: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins
Turks and Caicos Isn’t Just a Caribbean Paradise. It’s Also a Matriarchy.
  Slate Plus
Slate Plus
Feb. 3 2017 7:24 PM Sunrise, Sunset The Slate Plus Digest for Feb. 3. Gabriel Roth
Help! I’m a Gay Man, but I Had Sex With a Woman. What Does This Mean?
Help! My Boyfriend’s Roommate Is a “Progressive” Blowhard.
How Fascists Took Over Italy with Widespread, Intensely Personal Acts of Political Violence
Truly, Madly, Literally, in the Slate Plus Digest
  Arts
Brow Beat
Feb. 3 2017 3:30 PM Now You Can Donate to the “Victims” of the Nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre Sam Adams
Jackie-Inspired Video Essay Charts the Course of First Ladies from Kennedy to Trump
The New 24 Raises the Question: Can a Show Be Tacitly Anti-Immigration and Also Woke?
Stephen Colbert Puts Trump “On Notice” for Stealing His Shtick
George Orwell’s 1984 Is Headed to Broadway to Satisfy the Sudden Craving for Dystopian Fiction
Lancaster, Ohio Was the Epitome of the American Dream. Then Big Business Destroyed It.
Why the Grand Romantic Gesture Will Never Die
Ottolenghi Puts Onion Dip in His Kale, and It’s Genius
  Technology
Future Tense
Feb. 3 2017 4:52 PM Netizen Report: Egyptian NGOs Face Rampant Phishing Attacks, Researchers Say
The Trump Administration Will Be Great for Telecom Giants—and Terrible for Internet Users
Futurography Newsletter: Frankenstein and Cybersecurity
How to Figure Out What Cybersecurity Threats You Need to Protect Yourself Against
Cybersecurity Self-Defense: How to Set Up a Virtual Private Network
Car Safety Systems Are Better Than Ever. But Drivers Bristle at Them.
Future Tense Newsletter: The Personal Cybersecurity Is Political
  Health & Science
Science
Feb. 3 2017 2:00 PM Do Men Eat More Pizza in Front of Women? The research that suggested so, along with other theories about our eating habits, seems to be flawed. Dalmeet Singh Chawla
One in Six U.S. Scientists Is an Immigrant. Trump’s Ban Will Also Limit Scientific Progress.
How Trump Transition Officials Are Privately Explaining the Chaos at the EPA
Acting Army Secretary Clears the Way for Dakota Access Pipeline
Remember When Neil Gorsuch’s Mother Tried to Dismantle the EPA?
Should National Parks Be Apolitical? A Former Director Explains Why They Cannot Be.
Phil Plait Leaves Slate for Syfy Wire
  Sports
Sports Nut
Jan. 31 2017 4:55 PM Is Russell Westbrook a Rebound Thief? The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard averages a triple-double. He also stands accused of padding his stats. Rob Arthur
How Did Clemson Beat Alabama? By Becoming Alabama.
Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record? 14–2? 15–1?
No Wonder Trump Just Picked a Wrestling Magnate: He Learned His Political Moves From WWE
The Sexual Abuse Scandal in English Soccer Is Like Penn State on a Larger Scale
Jürgen Klinsmann: Bad Tactician, Bad Motivator. His Firing: Good for America.
All of the Athletes and Coaches Who Didn’t Stick to Sports After Donald Trump’s Win