Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

“Refugees In, Racists Out!”: Video From the JFK Airport Protest

This Is Why We Need Lawyers. This Is Why We Have Laws.

Rudy Giuliani: Trump Asked How to Implement a Muslim Ban Legally

By Daniel Politi

Four Female Judges Were Heroes in the Fight Against Trump’s Executive Order

By Dahlia Lithwick
Photos From JFK Airport

By Lisa Larson-Walker

How Conservative Media Defended Trump’s Muslim Ban

By Laura Wagner

Why the #DeleteUber Movement Took Off Last Night

By Matthew Dessem
Jan 29, 4:51 PM - FRED KAPLAN - 6M to read General on How to Fight ISIS: “Lift This Stupid and Heinous Visa Ban”
Jan 29, 4:04 PM - RUTH GRAHAM - 5M to read Christian Leaders Nearly Unanimous in Opposing Trump’s Muslim Ban
Jan 29, 4:03 PM - MARK JOSEPH STERN - 4M to read Trump’s Executive Order Is an Unconstitutional Attack on Muslims. It Must Be Struck Down In Its Entirety.
Jan 29, 3:57 PM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 2M to read Read Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s Powerful Statement About Why He’s Skipping the Oscars This Year
Jan 29, 2:53 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Trump Gives Steve Bannon, Champion of White Nationalism, Key National Security Seat
Jan 29, 2:24 PM - DAHLIA LITHWICK - 4M to read On a Terrible Day in U.S. History, Officials at Dulles Airport Were Particularly Cruel
Jan 29, 1:47 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read In Apparent Shift, Priebus Insists Immigration Ban Doesn’t Affect Green Card Holders
Jan 29, 12:44 PM - JOSH LEVIN - 3M to read Thanks to Donald Trump, a 12-Year-Old Girl With American Parents Is Stuck in Djibouti
Jan 29, 12:09 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Rudy Giuliani Admits Trump Wanted a Muslim Ban, Asked for Help on Doing it Legally
Jan 29, 12:02 PM - LISA LARSON-WALKER Handwarmers, Pizza, and the Best of New York City at the JFK Airport Protest
Jan 29, 10:53 AM - DAHLIA LITHWICK - 1M to read Four Female Judges Were the Heroes of the Fight Against Trump’s Executive Order
Jan 29, 10:42 AM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Watch Jared Kushner’s Grandmother Talk of Refugee Plight, Warn Against Another Hitler
Jan 29, 9:55 AM - LAURA WAGNER - 2M to read How Conservative Media Defended Trump’s Muslim Ban
Jan 29, 7:35 AM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 3M to read Why #DeleteUber Took Off on Saturday Night: “I Don’t Need a Ride to Vichy”
Jan 28, 11:12 PM - PHILLIP CARTER - 3M to read Donald Trump Signaled to the World That American Friendship Comes With an Asterisk
