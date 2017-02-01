Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

Jurisprudence
Hubris, Distrust, Disorder
Why the Trump administration keeps screwing up.
Congress Can Keep Bannon off the NSC
His presence isn’t just terrible. It’s illegal.
Jurisprudence
Neil Gorsuch Is Not a Villain
Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is a rock-ribbed conservative who’s difficult to oppose on jurisprudential grounds.
Congress Can Keep Steve Bannon Off the National Security Council
Neil Gorsuch Is Not a Villain
-
“If you oppose Trump, as I do, you might applaud these errors. But such schadenfreude is myopic.” Hubris, Distrust, Disorder
“The smug cruelty of the DHS statement that ‘yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced’ transcends belief.” The Travelers Trapped in Horrific Limbo by Trump’s Immigration Order
Jurisprudence
Trump’s Supreme Court Reality Show Was Not a Distraction It was a capstone to a yearlong campaign to degrade the law and the Constitution.
Our Insurance Paid $2.5 Million to Keep Our Child Alive. What Happens to Kids Like Her Without the ACA?
Dear Prudence
Dear Prudence: The “Chasing Amy” Edition I’m gay, but I slept with a woman … and I liked it!
Climate Desk
Remember When Neil Gorsuch’s Mother Tried to Dismantle the EPA? It happened under Reagan.
Sports Nut
Is Russell Westbrook a Rebound Thief? The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard averages a triple-double. He also stands accused of padding his stats.