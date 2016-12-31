 Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts
War Stories

Will Obama’s Russia Retaliation Work?

Or is it too little, too late?

By Fred Kaplan

The Tragedy of Obamacare Is We Will Never Know if It Would Have Worked

By Jordan Weissmann

White Liberals Finally Woke Up to How Sexist and Racist America Still Is

By L.V. Anderson

Political Photos That Might Redeem 2016 Ever So Slightly

The Best Meme of 2016 Was One That Let Everyone Play Along

Politics

Trump Is Weaker Than He Looks

So is the GOP. Now’s your chance, Democrats.

By Jamelle Bouie
The Long-Standing (and Kind of Trolly) Divide Between Dostoevsky People and Tolstoy People
Metropolis

The Best Things America Built in 2016

A museum. A medical school. A synagogue. What we can learn from the most striking architecture of the year.

By Henry Grabar

Donald Trump Is Unpopular, and So Is the GOP’s Agenda. How Can Democrats Capitalize?

The Best Things America Built in 2016

Woman Quits the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Over Its Planned Inauguration Performance

By Christina Cauterucci

Ronda Rousey Loses Highly Anticipated UFC Comeback in Devastating 48 Seconds

By Daniel Politi
  News & Politics
The Angle
Dec. 29 2016 6:14 PM The Angle: Broken Heart Edition Slate’s daily newsletter on the death of Debbie Reynolds, adults in playgrounds, and a 2016 playlist. Rebecca Onion
Carrie Fisher’s Advocacy, Poe’s Law, and Trump’s Effect on Your Finances
Trump and Nukes, the New Backlash Against Feminism, and the Death of Carrie Fisher
Look Closely. There Might Be a Silver Lining in Trump’s Crazy Nukes Tweet.
Trump’s Cabinet Will Be a Team of Rivals, but Not in a Good Way
Think You’re Smarter Than Slate’s Senior Editor? Find Out With This Week’s News Quiz.
Planned Parenthood Supporters for Trump, Pantsuit Nation’s Book Deal, and the Best Jokes of 2016
Trump’s Trade Czar Embodies the China-Bashing Id of His Campaign
  Business
The Bills
Dec. 27 2016 6:15 PM The Trump Penalty Five ways many Americans’ finances will take a hit under the Trump administration. Helaine Olen
How Amazon’s Problem With Cheap Knockoffs Got So Bad
Carl Icahn Is a Good Investor. But He Has No Business Being Donald Trump’s Regulatory Scourge.
Uber Is Losing Its Power to Tell Cities and States to Stuff It
Here’s Another Nice Thing Obamacare Did That Trump Will Probably Ruin
Can an Under-Desk Swing for Your Feet Make Fidgeting Acceptable at the Office?
Donald Trump Is Surrounding Himself With Budget-Shredding Tea Partiers
The Marijuana Industry Needs to Stand Up to Jeff Sessions
  Life
Outward
Dec. 29 2016 5:43 PM 2016 Wasn’t Totally Awful—17 Sources of Queer Joy in a Terrible Year June Thomas and J. Bryan Lowder
Celebrate the New Year Correctly—With Gumbo!
Help! My Husband Won’t Have Sex With Me. Can I Sleep With a Friend?
Say “Nyet!” to Partying on New Year’s Eve. Try a Classic Russian Dinner Instead.
2016 Was the Year the Anti-PC Backlash Hurt the Struggle for Trans Rights
Help! I Told My Roommate Her Breath Stinks, but She Still Only Rinses With Water.
Help! I’m a Lesbian, and I’m Scared to End My Marriage to My Husband.
Want 2017 to Be Better Than 2016? A Tall, Dark Man Better Be the First Person Through Your Door.
  Double X
The XX Factor
Dec. 30 2016 1:36 PM Accused Rapist Found Culpable by Majority of Two Panels Still Plays Stanford Football Christina Cauterucci
The St. Ives Apricot Scrub Vendetta Has Hit the Courts, and Reddit Is Thrilled
Bask in the Bracing Unsentimentality of Vesna Vulovic, the Only Person to Survive a 1972 Plane Crash
Ariana Grande Exhibits Otherworldly Patience With Haters in Twitter Thread on Sexism
Los Angeles’ Proposed Ban on Childless Adults in Playgrounds Is a Bad Idea
What Happens When More Than a Million People RSVP to a 15-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
Planned Parenthood and Gloria Steinem Sign On With the Women’s March on Washington
Birth Control Has Never Been as Readily Available—and Affordable—as It Was in 2016
  Slate Plus
Dear Prudence
Dec. 27 2016 3:09 PM Help! My Parents Paid for My Brother’s Wedding, so Why Are They Refusing to Pay for Mine? Dear Prudence answers more of your questions—only for Slate Plus members. Mallory Ortberg
Help! I Set a Goal to Start a Relationship in 2016. It Didn’t Happen.
Why Are NFL Color Rush Uniforms So Awful?
Who Could’ve Won the Heisman Trophy and a Nobel Prize?
What’s Wrong With Racial Gerrymandering: the Transcript
  Arts
Brow Beat
Dec. 30 2016 11:13 AM Run-DMC Files $50 Million Trademark Infringement Suit Against Amazon, Walmart, and Other Retailers David Canfield
HBO Will Air Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds Documentary Bright Lights Next Week
This Chris Martin Tribute to George Michael Might Make You Feel a Little Better About the World
Generation X Lost Too Many Touchstones in 2016
The First Kurdish Novel Ever Translated Into English Bridges Politics, Poetry, and Johnny Depp Movies
The Science of “Broken Heart Syndrome”
Watch Carrie Fisher’s Loving Tribute to Debbie Reynolds at the 2015 SAG Awards
The Inexhaustible Joy of Singin’ in the Rain’s “Good Morning” Shows Debbie Reynolds at Her Peak
  Technology
Future Tense
Dec. 30 2016 5:56 AM Self-Driving Cars Will Make Organ Shortages Even Worse We need to prepare for that now. Ian Adams and Anne Hobson
Oh Great, Ransomware Is Infecting Smart TVs Now
The Internet Law—No, Not Godwin’s—That Explains Why 2016 Was So Terrible
An Amazon Echo May Help Solve a Murder. That Should Worry Privacy Advocates.
When a Cat Crashes a Video Conference Call, Is It Charming or Irritating?
Spewing Misanthropy Is Just As Dangerous As Emitting Carbon Dioxide
This Totally Weird, 20-Year-Old Website Collects the Forgotten and the Unfamiliar
  Health & Science
Science
Dec. 30 2016 7:26 AM In Defense of Canada’s New—and Mediocre—National Bird The gray jay is a subtle and delightful choice. Nicholas Lund
Is It Possible to Make a Cloak of Invisibilty? This Illusion Might Convince You.
Is a Heart Attack Cardiac Arrest? Does It Cause Heart Failure? A Medical Guide to Misused Terms.
Bathe in Moonlight With These Ridiculously High-Res Images of Our Nearest Cosmic Neighbor
Carrie Fisher Was a Pioneer in Mental Health Advocacy. Here’s How to Honor Her.
A Fog Dome Rises in the Night
Give a Nobel Prize to Climate Science. It’s Time.
  Sports
Sports Nut
Dec. 9 2016 6:15 PM Heel in Chief No wonder Trump wants a WWE magnate in his administration. He and pro wrestling go way back. Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee
The Sexual Abuse Scandal in English Soccer Is Like Penn State on a Larger Scale
Jürgen Klinsmann: Bad Tactician, Bad Motivator. His Firing: Good for America.
All of the Athletes and Coaches Who Didn’t Stick to Sports After Donald Trump’s Win
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Are the Brangelina of the NBA
At a Makeshift Memorial, Cubs Fans Remember Loved Ones Who Missed Out
What It Was Like to Work as a Wrigley Field Beer Vendor During the World Series