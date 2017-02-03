 Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts
History

America Has Never Fully Embraced Its Immigrants

Our nation’s loftiest ideals have conflicted with its xenophobic impulses since the founding.

By Paul A. Kramer

In Texas, the War Between the GOP and Sanctuary Cities Is Already On

By Henry Grabar

No, Trump Won’t Be Removed From Office by the 25th Amendment

By Osita Nwanevu

Why It’s OK to Root for the Patriots, Even Now

How Countries Across Europe Are Mocking Trump

Politics

The GOP Has No Obamacare Replacement

But it does have a catchy new buzzword!

By Jim Newell
Jurisprudence

Disorder

The president is violating the court orders against his Muslim ban. Here’s how he’s getting away with it.

By Jeremy Stahl

It’s OK if Melania Isn’t a Traditional First Lady. But Taxpayers Shouldn’t Pay for Her Choices.

By L.V. Anderson

Did Trump’s Snap Decision Cause the Yemen Raid to End in Disaster?

By Fred Kaplan
Feb 3, 7:24 PM - GABRIEL ROTH - SLATE PLUS The Shabbat Theory, in the Slate Plus Digest
Feb 3, 7:19 PM - MIKE PESCA - 1M to read How to Make the Most of Your Handlebar Mustache
Feb 3, 7:14 PM - LEON NEYFAKH - 2M to read An Immigration Lawyer Has Launched a Website to Help People From Banned Countries Reach the U.S.
Feb 3, 7:07 PM - JORDAN WEISSMANN - 2M to read A Key Obamacare Enrollment Number Just Came Out, and It’s Ugly
Feb 3, 6:39 PM - ANJALI KAMAT - 4M to read The Conditions at Bangladeshi Factories Are Still Horrible. What Happens to Workers Who Speak Up Might Be Worse.
Feb 3, 6:34 PM - WILLIAM SALETAN - 4M to read How Trump Is Warping Christianity for His Own Gain
Feb 3, 6:19 PM - HELAINE OLEN - 4M to read Trump Is Trying to Preserve Financial Advisers’ Right to Rip Off Clients Saving for Retirement
Feb 3, 6:02 PM - J. BRYAN LOWDER - 2M to read How One Journalist’s Identity Made Him a “Partisan” Liability
Feb 3, 5:36 PM - L.V. ANDERSON - 1M to read Immigrants’ Marriage Rights, the History of American Nativism, and Sheryl Sandberg
Feb 3, 5:20 PM - CHRISTINA CAUTERUCCI - 2M to read Arkansas Law Will Let Husbands Sue to Prevent Wives From Getting Certain Abortions
Feb 3, 5:09 PM - MARK JOSEPH STERN - 2M to read Virginia’s Eloquent Lawsuit Brilliantly Connects the Muslim Ban to Segregation
Feb 3, 5:08 PM - LAURA WAGNER - 2M to read Today in Conservative Media: Mike Ditka Says Trump Is the “Best-Qualified Person”
Feb 3, 4:52 PM - - 4M to read Netizen Report: Egyptian NGOs Face Rampant Phishing Attacks, Researchers Say
Feb 3, 3:41 PM - DAN GILLMOR - 4M to read The Trump Administration Will Be Great for Telecom Giants—and Terrible for Internet Users
“They Let Him Die Like a Dog” The death of a black man in police custody has touched off a cultural crisis over race, immigration, and what it means to be French.
Politics
The Slacker Administration Donald Trump and his administration are lazy, sloppy, and lack imagination.
Jurisprudence The Many Ways Trump’s Muslim Ban Violates the Constitution
Politics Why It’s Absolutely Correct to Call Trump’s Order a Muslim Ban
Jurisprudence
Neil Gorsuch Is Nothing Like Donald Trump He’s principled, dexterous, and eloquent.
  News & Politics
The Angle
Feb. 2 2017 5:07 PM The Angle: Media Literacy Edition Slate’s daily newsletter on civics education, Trump’s immigration policy, and how Democrats should handle Neil Gorsuch. L.V. Anderson
Sally Yates Has Spent Decades Defying Enraged Politicians. Trump Was Only the Most Recent.
Everything a Government Employee Needs to Know About Defying Illegal Presidential Orders
Obstruct Gorsuch? The Calculus for Democrats Isn’t So Simple.
Is Trump Defying the Court Order Staying His Immigrant Travel Ban? We Ask a Legal Expert.
How Much Is Trump’s Name Actually Worth? No One Knows, and That’s a Big Problem.
How Radical Is Donald Trump’s Proposal to Make Immigrants Fend for Themselves?
Americans Are Putting Up a Good Fight Against Trump’s Assaults—for Now
  Business
Moneybox
Feb. 3 2017 2:57 PM Donald Trump’s Excuse for Gutting Wall Street Regulations Is Hilariously Flimsy Jordan Weissmann
Obama Left Behind a Pretty Strong Economy for Donald Trump to Ruin
Actually, It’s a Good Thing That Travis Kalanick Quit Trump for Business Reasons
Should We Worry About Trump Fudging Jobs Data?
You Don’t Have to Boycott Every Company That Talks to President Trump
The Corporate Reaction to the Muslim Ban Has Been Feeble. Here Are Four Companies That Did It Right.
Trump’s Trade Guru Just Trashed Germany. He Actually Had a Point!
Once Again, the Party of Small Government Is Ready to Mess With D.C.’s Local Laws
  Life
Inside Higher Ed
Feb. 3 2017 1:15 PM Thousands of Academics Are Boycotting America Over Trump’s Muslim Ban More than 3,000 scholars have pledged not to attend academic conferences in the United States until the ban is lifted. Elizabeth Redden
Dumpster Fire, Brexit, Fake News: Why Are There So Many Words of the Year?
These Giant Snow Mushrooms Can Grow to 12 Feet Wide
Help! I Told My Office Buddy I Have a Crush on Him (but I’m Not Single).
The Watergate Gas Station Was Once Described as the Most Expensive Gas Station in the World
SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch’s Reasoning on Speech Should Worry Opponents of Discrimination
How Would Gorsuch Rule on Anti-LGBTQ Laws? Some Disturbing Clues.
Trans Kids Can Now Join the Boy Scouts—but Should They Want To?
  Double X
The XX Factor
Feb. 3 2017 3:34 PM How Trump’s Muslim Ban Illegally Denies Thousands of Americans Their Marriage Rights Mark Joseph Stern
Women in Swedish Government Troll Trump With All-Female Signing Session
Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In Strategy Is Spectacularly Mismatched to a President Trump
Rep. Stephanie Murphy Joins Unofficial Team of Women Against Trump With Anti-Bannon Bill
Trump Could Undo Obama’s Protections for Rape Victims and Trans Students Under Title IX
Trump’s Muslim Ban Is an Assault on Children and Families
A Reminder That Good Things Still Exist: Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins
Turks and Caicos Isn’t Just a Caribbean Paradise. It’s Also a Matriarchy.
  Slate Plus
Dear Prudence
Feb. 1 2017 9:59 AM Dear Prudence: The “Chasing Amy” Edition I’m gay, but I slept with a woman … and I liked it! Mallory Ortberg
Help! My Boyfriend’s Roommate Is a “Progressive” Blowhard.
How Fascists Took Over Italy with Widespread, Intensely Personal Acts of Political Violence
Truly, Madly, Literally, in the Slate Plus Digest
Help! My Mom Survived Cancer—and Now She Uses It as an All-Purpose Excuse.
  Arts
Brow Beat
Feb. 3 2017 12:32 PM Jackie-Inspired Video Essay Charts the Course of First Ladies from Kennedy to Trump Sam Adams
The New 24 Raises the Question: Can a Show Be Tacitly Anti-Immigration and Also Woke?
George Orwell’s 1984 Is Headed to Broadway to Satisfy the Sudden Craving for Dystopian Fiction
Lancaster, Ohio Was the Epitome of the American Dream. Then Big Business Destroyed It.
Why the Grand Romantic Gesture Will Never Die
Ottolenghi Puts Onion Dip in His Kale, and It’s Genius
You Can Now Stream 22 Hard-to-Find Films From Black Cinema’s Earliest Pioneers on Netflix
Beyoncé Has Gifted Us All With Even More Ridiculous (Underwater!) Maternity Photos
  Technology
Future Tense
Feb. 3 2017 1:24 PM Futurography Newsletter: Frankenstein and Cybersecurity Jacob Brogan
How to Figure Out What Cybersecurity Threats You Need to Protect Yourself Against
Cybersecurity Self-Defense: How to Set Up a Virtual Private Network
Car Safety Systems Are Better Than Ever. But Drivers Bristle at Them.
Future Tense Newsletter: The Personal Cybersecurity Is Political
The Ransomware Attack That Locked Hotel Guests Out of Their Rooms
What I Learned About the Internet From The Baby-Sitters Club
  Health & Science
Science
Feb. 3 2017 2:00 PM Do Men Eat More Pizza in Front of Women? The research that suggested so, along with other theories about our eating habits, seems to be flawed. Dalmeet Singh Chawla
One in Six U.S. Scientists Is an Immigrant. Trump’s Ban Will Also Limit Scientific Progress.
How Trump Transition Officials Are Privately Explaining the Chaos at the EPA
Acting Army Secretary Clears the Way for Dakota Access Pipeline
Remember When Neil Gorsuch’s Mother Tried to Dismantle the EPA?
Should National Parks Be Apolitical? A Former Director Explains Why They Cannot Be.
Phil Plait Leaves Slate for Syfy Wire
  Sports
Sports Nut
Jan. 31 2017 4:55 PM Is Russell Westbrook a Rebound Thief? The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard averages a triple-double. He also stands accused of padding his stats. Rob Arthur
How Did Clemson Beat Alabama? By Becoming Alabama.
Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record? 14–2? 15–1?
No Wonder Trump Just Picked a Wrestling Magnate: He Learned His Political Moves From WWE
The Sexual Abuse Scandal in English Soccer Is Like Penn State on a Larger Scale
Jürgen Klinsmann: Bad Tactician, Bad Motivator. His Firing: Good for America.
All of the Athletes and Coaches Who Didn’t Stick to Sports After Donald Trump’s Win