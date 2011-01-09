Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

Cover Story
The Obama Paradox
Our first black president has an unyielding faith in the goodness of America. It got him elected. And it will cost him his legacy.
Provocateur or Punk?
How publishing houses weigh tricky ethical decisions like giving Milo Yiannopoulos a book deal.
The XX Factor
The Golden Globes Red Carpet Was a Winter Formal in 70-Degree Weather
How Publishing Houses Weigh a Decision Like Giving Milo Yiannopoulos a Book Deal
The Golden Globes Red Carpet: A Melting Snowdrift of Sparkles, Spangles, and Velvet
Jan 9, 3:14 PM - DAVID CANFIELD - 1M to read James Corden Won’t Host Carpool Karaoke. Billy Eichner, Chelsea Handler, and John Legend Will.
Jan 9, 2:47 PM - MALLORY ORTBERG - 11M to read Help! My Stepdaughter Hates Me, but She Wants Free Child Care.
Jan 9, 1:07 PM - MARISSA MARTINELLI - 1M to read Rachel Bloom Gives Motherhood a Bruno Mars-Style Remix in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s “So Maternal”
Jan 9, 12:00 PM - SAM ADAMS - 2M to read Criterion’s FilmStruck Service Adds Rock ’n’ Roll High School, Death Race 2000 for January
Jan 9, 11:52 AM - DAHLIA LITHWICK - SLATE PLUS Zephyr Teachout on Donald Trump’s Outrageous Disregard for the Constitution
Jan 9, 11:20 AM - MARISSA MARTINELLI - 1M to read Drew Barrymore Promotes Goop-for-Zombies in the Promo for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet
Jan 9, 10:51 AM - ELIZABETH WYDRA - 5M to read Jeff Sessions Did Terrible Things in Alabama. The Senate Needs to Ask Him About Them.
Jan 9, 9:30 AM - LAURA MILLER - 5M to read Selection Day May Be Set in India, but It’s Not “All That Jhumpa Lahiri Stuff”
Jan 9, 9:22 AM - DAVID CANFIELD - 1M to read Hillary Clinton Got a Standing Ovation at The Color Purple’s Closing Night
Jan 9, 9:04 AM - MARISSA MARTINELLI - 1M to read Stephen Colbert Spills the Tea About Interviewing Donald Trump—and Says He’d Do It Again
The Babysitter With No Name
Prudie counsels a woman whose stepdaughter hates her but needs free child care.
-
Sapphic Secret
-
Dear Prudence: The “Insomnia” Edition
-
Free to Roam
-
Starting the Year With a Bang
Jurisprudence
Donald Trump Appears Determined to Violate the Constitution on Day One of His Presidency
“Cinephiles like to evoke the idea of theaters as ‘movie church,’ but it’s all right if some movies are more like a raucous Baptist service than a gloomy Episcopalian slog.” The iPhone’s “Theater Mode” Might Actually Be Good for Movies
“Women’s magazines that lean on men to style, photograph, and make up the women in their pages are quite literally printing a vision of women seen through the male gaze.” Glamour Just Published Its First Issue Completely Produced By Women
Roads & Kingdoms
The Bride’s Side Separate celebrations for women and men mean twice the business for Iran’s growing wedding industry.
Tom Perriello Wants to Be a Progressive Candidate. Can He Overcome His Anti-Abortion, Pro-Gun Record?
Amicus
The First Amendment on Campus Read highlights from a symposium about the state of free speech on college campuses.
Brow Beat
Meryl Streep Used the Golden Globes to Criticize Donald Trump. Trump Used Twitter to Call Her “Over-Rated.”