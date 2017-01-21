 Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

2017 vs. 2009: A Story in Two Photos

By Jeremy Stahl

Overhead Shots Show Huge Protest Crowds in Cities Across America

Trump’s Speech to the CIA Was Meant to Reassure the Intelligence Community. Boy, Did That Backfire.

White House Press Secretary Lies and Yells at the Media. It’s Day 2 of the Trump Presidency.

Fascism: Its Birth, Its History, Its Meaning Today. A New Slate Academy.
Politics

“He Needs to Start Acting Presidential”

On Inauguration Day, Trump’s fans desperately wanted to see him assume the pomp and dignity of his new office. He couldn’t.

By Henry Grabar

Trump Promised a Return to Dominance for a Certain Kind of American

By Jamelle Bouie

A Morally Empty Man Gave a Morally Empty Speech

By William Saletan
Jan 21, 9:17 PM - L. LARSON-WALKER & A. ISMAIL - 1M to read The Sunniness of the Women’s March Was Itself a Rebuke to Trump. Here’s How It Looked.
Jan 21, 8:32 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 3M to read White House Press Secretary Lies and Yells at Media. It’s Day 2 of the Trump Presidency.
Jan 21, 8:05 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 1M to read Petition to Release Trump’s Tax Returns Surpasses Threshold for White House Response
Jan 21, 7:12 PM - AYMANN ISMAIL - 1M to read What Donald Trump Supporters in D.C. Thought of the Women’s March
Jan 21, 5:55 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Trump Accuses Media of Lying About Inauguration Crowd Size During Bughouse CIA Speech
Jan 21, 5:22 PM - FRED KAPLAN - 2M to read What on Earth Was Trump Doing With His Speech at CIA Headquarters?
Jan 21, 4:08 PM - FORREST WICKMAN Overhead Shots Show Massive Women’s March Crowds in Cities Across America
Jan 21, 3:50 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 1M to read Watch Madonna Drop F-Bomb Live on CNN During Women’s March on Washington
Jan 21, 3:04 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 1M to read Was the Women’s March Bigger Than the Inauguration? Let’s Compare Images.
Jan 21, 2:56 PM - SLATE STAFF Too Many to March: Women’s March on Washington Live Blog
Jan 21, 2:02 PM - DANIEL POLITI Trump Deletes One of First Tweets as President After Writing He Is “Honered” to Serve
Jan 21, 12:45 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 1M to read Women’s March on Washington Beats Expectations: Half a Million Descend on Mall
Jan 21, 12:01 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 1M to read National Park Service Resumes Tweeting After Shutdown Following Anti-Trump Messages
Jan 21, 10:52 AM - FORREST WICKMAN The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women’s March on Washington
Jan 21, 10:02 AM - DAHLIA LITHWICK - 1M to read 9/11 Detainees Fight for the Right to Sue
Cover Story
Politics
Jan. 20 2017 6:44 PM All the Anger in America Has Come to Washington, D.C. Donald Trump has empowered the worst of every ideological tendency. Michelle Goldberg
Trump’s Inaugural Address, His Contempt for the Law, and His Emboldened Opponents
Donald Trump Has Ushered in a Government of Men, Not of Laws
Trump’s Speech Must Have Horrified Our Allies—and Delighted Our Foes
Our New Slate Academy Looks at the History of Fascism, for No Particular Reason
A Checklist of Things We Fear Donald Trump Will Do as President
Think You’re Smarter Than a Slate Associate Editor? Find Out With This Week’s News Quiz.
The Genius of Donald Trump’s Nonexistent Plan to Replace Obamacare
Moneybox
Jan. 20 2017 5:29 PM Obama Cut the Fees Americans Pay for This Popular Mortgage Program. President Trump Just Raised Them. Jordan Weissmann
This May Be the Most Ridiculous Thing Paul Ryan Has Said About Obamacare
Tom Price’s Stock Trading Scandal Isn’t Going Away
Fox News Was the Dominant News Source in the 2016 Election, Survey Shows
A Construction Company Put Trump’s “Wall” in Its Super Bowl Ad. The Ad Was Rejected.
Bayer Is Adding U.S. Jobs Because It Wants Approval for Its Merger With Monsanto. Is This a Good Deal?
Following Trump’s Prodding, GM Is Adding More Than 1,000 U.S. Jobs. Deal or Faux Deal?
Elaine Chao Will Have a Second Income Source When She’s Transportation Secretary: Millions From Wells Fargo
Outward
Jan. 20 2017 2:54 PM Glitter and Be Gay: Queer Protest at the Inauguration Christina Cauterucci
Why Mussolini’s Italy Embraced Hitler’s Anti-Semitism
Are You Living in a Fascist State? It’s Hard to Tell, but Consult This Chart for Starters.
Obama Was Effective Because He Understood Incremental Change—Liberals Should, Too
Spain’s 47-Story, M-Shaped Intempo Building Remains Totally Uninhabited
Trump Spent His Campaign Fomenting Attacks on Minorities. But as He Takes Office, They’re Ready to Fight Back.
Help! Should I Tell My Insensitive Boyfriend I Think He’s on the Autism Spectrum?
An Odd and Obsolete 19th-Century Nickname Map of the American States
The XX Factor
Jan. 20 2017 3:27 PM In the Trump Era, Here Are Two Ways Women Can Take Their Reproductive Health Into Their Own Hands L.V. Anderson
Want a Keepsake of American Apparel’s Signature Aesthetic? Here’s What to Buy in Its Fire Sale.
The JCC Bomb Threats Confirm That Jewish Parents Are Right to Be Afraid
Trump’s Planned Elimination of Violence Against Women Grants Is Pure Cruelty
The Women’s March Has Announced Its Official Route and List of Speakers
Sending Your Child to School a Little Bit Sick Doesn’t Make You a Monster
IUDs and Mammograms Are Free Under Obamacare. How Much Will You Pay if It’s Repealed?
Hidden Figures Is a Powerful Statement Against Bathroom Discrimination
Slate Plus
Jan. 20 2017 8:21 PM All, in Their Different Ways, Freaked Out The Slate Plus Digest for Jan. 20. Gabriel Roth
How the Press Should Cover Trump, on This Week’s Best Podcasts
Why Mussolini’s Italy Embraced Hitler’s Anti-Semitism
The First Episode of Our Series on Fascism Asks What That Slippery Word Really Means
Hear Prudie: Did My Husband Sleep With His Boss? Can I Ask Her?
Brow Beat
Jan. 20 2017 4:54 PM Al Gore Prepares to Fight Climate Change Under President Trump With An Inconvenient Sequel David Canfield
CNN’s Inauguration Coverage Was One Long Existential Crisis About How Not to Normalize Trump
Donald Trump’s First Twitter Background as President Was a Photo From the Inauguration of Barack Obama
There’s No Such Thing as “Indie TV,” but Sundance Wants to Help Change That
CNN Creates Excruciating Split Screen of Trump and Hillary
Trevor Noah on Trump’s Inauguration: “We Are So Fooked”
Surprise! M. Night Shyamalan’s Split Needs More Twists.
Why You Should Watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration
Future Tense
Jan. 20 2017 11:36 AM Netizen Report: Bahrain Orders Newspaper to Stop “Using Electronic Media Tools”
Trump Finally Sacrifices Something That Matters to Him—His Phone
A Cellphone Rights Guide for Trump Inauguration Protesters and Women’s Marchers
Future Tense Event: The Spawn of Frankenstein
Sorry Folks, Flying Cars Are a Distraction
Future Tense Newsletter: Worrisome New Rules About Raw NSA Surveillance Data
Finally, Google Maps Now Includes Parking Information—for Some Users
Bad Astronomy
Jan. 20 2017 8:30 AM If You Need Strength Today, Be Like Daphnis Phil Plait
Americans’ Election-Induced Anxiety Isn’t Abating. Should Doctors Be Treating It?
The Best Image of Saturn’s Moon Daphnis Ever Taken. And It’s a Stunner.
If Our 70-Year-Old President Has Health Issues, We Won’t Know. History Says So.
As a Disabled Person, I’m Terrified of the Trump Administration
It’s Official: 2016 Was the Hottest Year for the Planet on Record
Patients’ Rights Ought to Be a Bipartisan Issue for Doctors
Sports Nut
Jan. 10 2017 2:10 PM Roll Tigers To beat Alabama, Clemson had to become Alabama. Josh Levin
Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record? 14–2? 15–1?
No Wonder Trump Just Picked a Wrestling Magnate: He Learned His Political Moves From WWE
The Sexual Abuse Scandal in English Soccer Is Like Penn State on a Larger Scale
Jürgen Klinsmann: Bad Tactician, Bad Motivator. His Firing: Good for America.
All of the Athletes and Coaches Who Didn’t Stick to Sports After Donald Trump’s Win
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Are the Brangelina of the NBA