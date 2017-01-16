 Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts
The Bills

We’re Going to Need That $4,000 Back

What it’s like to get a raise thanks to the Obama administration’s overtime rules for American workplaces—and then have it taken away.

By Helaine Olen

Trump’s Solution to Replace Obamacare? “Insurance for Everybody.”

By Daniel Politi

Constituents Concerned About ACA Repeal Overwhelmed a GOP Congressman

Zealots Like RFK Jr. Have Already Made Vaccines Less Safe

Donald Trump Addresses Salacious Reports on SNL

Politics

Obama’s Real Legacy

He wanted to be a transformational president. He’ll be an inspirational one instead.

By Jacob Weisberg
Politics

“Hell Yes, I Remember That Moment”

How people who witnessed Obama’s 2008 victory speech feel about him, and the country, today.

By Seth Maxon and Jeremy Stahl

Obama Wanted to Be a Transformational President. He’ll Be an Inspirational One Instead.

These People Witnessed Obama’s 2008 Victory Speech. How They Feel About Him, and the Country, Today.

Patriots Day: Is It OK to Turn the Boston Marathon Bombing Into an Action Movie Starring Mark Wahlberg?

By John Swansburg

Norovirus Is Coming, and This Silly Popular Advice Won’t Protect You

By Melinda Wenner Moyer
Jan 16, 9:49 AM - JACOB WEISBERG - 3M to read Obama Wanted to Be a Transformational President. He’ll Be an Inspirational One Instead.
Jan 16, 9:30 AM - CHARLES KENNY - 4M to read What Frankenstein Has to Do With Anti-Vaxxers
Jan 16, 8:45 AM - PHIL PLAIT - 2M to read Dramatic Video of the SpaceX Successful Falcon 9 Rocket Landing
Jan 16, 8:38 AM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Trump’s Solution to Replace Obamacare? “Insurance for Everybody”
Jan 16, 8:03 AM - KATHRYN VANARENDONK - 5M to read Why One Day at a Time’s Old-School Format Makes It Feel More Modern
Jan 16, 6:00 AM - CHRIS MOLANPHY - 6M to read What the New No. 1 Song in America Shares in Common With Both “Kokomo” and “In Da Club”
Jan 16, 5:55 AM - MELINDA WENNER MOYER - 4M to read Norovirus Is Coming, and This Silly Popular Advice Won’t Protect You
Jan 16, 5:45 AM - HELAINE OLEN - 5M to read These Workers Got a Raise Thanks to the Obama Administration. Then Their Employers Took It Away.
Jan 15, 8:57 PM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 1M to read Scottish Newspaper Lists TV Coverage of Trump Inauguration as Twilight Zone Reboot
Jan 15, 8:06 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Thousands Join Rallies Across the United States to Save Obamacare
Jan 15, 6:49 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Facebook Launches Tool to Flag Fake News in Germany Ahead of Election
Jan 15, 4:39 PM - MATTHEW DESSEM Once Again, Mark Hamill gets Trump’s Inner Monologue Just Right
Jan 15, 3:24 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read China Pushes Back Against Trump: Taiwan Policy Is “Non-Negotiable”
Jan 15, 1:46 PM - MARK JOSEPH STERN - 2M to read GOP Congressman, Overwhelmed by Constituents Concerned About ACA Repeal, Sneaks Out of Event Early
Jan 15, 10:40 AM - DANIEL POLITI - 1M to read Trump Team Considers Kicking Press Corps Out of White House
  Dear Prudence

  • Be-Twixed

    My wife’s job causes her to hoard candy bars and snap at every little thing.

    Mallory Ortberg

  • Dear Prudence: The “Family Matters” Edition

  • All About a Boy

  • The Babysitter With No Name

  • Help! I Am Always Tired Because of a Chronic Illness. Should I Have a Baby?

The Obama Paradox Our first black president has an unyielding faith in the goodness of America. It got him elected. And it will cost him his legacy.
Metropolis
Why Doesn’t Ben Carson Care About Housing? A pearl of wisdom from his mother explains why he’s unfit to lead HUD.
The Good Fight Don’t Underestimate Trump’s Ability to Do Harm to America
Jurisprudence The Most Revealing Moment of Jeff Sessions’ Confrmation Hearing
Trump’s Press Conference Was an Infomercial On how to make money off the presidency while pretending not to.
  • Slate Money Slate Money on the Fascinating History of the World’s Most Popular Pen
  • The Gist Jamelle Bouie on Why Sessions and Carson Are Such Disturbing Cabinet Picks
  • Represent Represent: Actress Rita Moreno on Her New Show, One Day at a Time
  • Live at Politics & Prose Will Schwalbe on His Favorite Literature in Books for Living

Politics
Jan. 13 2017 7:15 PM Why Does Donald Trump Continue to Defend Russia and Attack U.S. Intelligence? If collusion doesn’t explain his behavior, what does? William Saletan
Donald Trump’s High-Profile Apparent Merger Meetings Are a Major Cause for Alarm
Ben Carson’s Confirmation, Trump and Reality TV, and Criminal Justice in Oregon
The Republican in Charge of Government Oversight Wants to Prohibit Criticism of Trump’s Ethics
Why Don’t Press Conferences Ever Start on Time?
Oregon Has One of the Worst Criminal Justice Systems in the Country. These Prosecutors Are to Blame.
Think You’re Smarter Than a Slate Copy Editor? Find Out With This Week’s News Quiz.
A Trump-Friendly Housing Agenda That Would Help the Working Class
Moneybox
Jan. 13 2017 6:05 PM Coming This Summer to Florida: America's First New Private Passenger Rail System in 100 Years Henry Grabar
Donald Trump Doesn’t Deserve an Ounce of Credit for Amazon Adding 100,000 U.S. Jobs
This Company Is Suing Because It Thinks Snapchat Ripped Off Its Eyeball Logo
Obamacare Repeal Will Hand a Nauseating Tax Cut to the Rich
Americans Want to Buy Cheaper Medicine From Canada. Why Did 13 Democrats Vote Against Letting Them?
Watch Elizabeth Warren Nail Ben Carson With This Question About Trump’s HUD Conflicts
Buckle Up: Obamacare Repeal Is Going to Be a Long, Stupid Ride
How Trump Could Spar With His Own Party Over Fixing America’s Roads
Atlas Obscura
Jan. 13 2017 12:25 PM In 1918, California Drafted Children Into a War on Squirrels Atlas Obscura Contributor
Have a Wood-Related Question? Call the Forest Products Laboratory
Help! My Wife’s Job Causes Her to Hoard Candy and Snap at Every Little Thing.
Michelangelo’s Doodles Line the Walls of a Secret Room Under the Medici Chapel
John Kerry’s Apology for the “Lavender Scare” Obscures the State Department’s Shameful Anti-Gay History
The Factory That Took a Step Toward Liberating Women’s Bodies
Help! My Wife Stopped Thinking or Talking About Anything but Our Son When He Was Born.
Help! My Stepdaughter Hates Me, but She Wants Free Child Care.
The XX Factor
Jan. 13 2017 8:00 PM A New Commemorative Coin Depicts Lady Liberty as a Black Woman, and It’s Gorgeous L.V. Anderson
Right-Wing Trolls Harass Asian-American Journalists for Video of Totally Different Woman
Senate GOP Shoots Down Proposed Protection for Maternity Coverage, Free Contraception
Monopoly Is Having Fans Vote on New Playing Pieces. One of Them Should Be an IUD.
The House of Representatives Just Passed a Health Care Bill That’s Actually Good for Women
The Women’s March on Washington Has Released an Unapologetically Progressive Platform
Liberals, Don’t Let Donald Trump Tarnish L.L. Bean’s Sterling Brand Reputation
Germany Considers Requiring Salary Transparency to Address Gender Wage Gap
Slate Plus
Jan. 13 2017 8:03 PM One Last Time The Slate Plus Digest for Jan. 13. Gabriel Roth
The Making of Diamond Joe Biden, on This Week’s Best Podcasts
Here Are the Culture Gabfest’s Favorite Podcasts
Can I Tell My In-Laws Not to Hook Up in My 7-Year-Old’s Bed?
Help! I Am Always Tired Because of a Chronic Illness. Should I Have a Baby?
Brow Beat
Jan. 15 2017 12:01 AM Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Closing After 146 Years Matthew Dessem
After Backlash, Jennifer Holliday Tells Fans She’s Not Going (to Trump’s Inauguration)
Homeland Has Become the One Thing It Seemed Like It Would Never Be: Comforting
Critics Can’t Decide Whether The Young Pope Is Supposed to Be Funny or Not
Siri Hustvedt’s Preening Essays Takes Their Author’s Own Brilliance as Their Main Subject
Deadpool Is an Oscar Contender, and It’s Got a “For Your Consideration” Ad to Prove It
Star Wars Says There Are “No Plans” to Digitally Recreate Carrie Fisher
Seth Meyers Turns Trump’s “You Are Fake News!” Insult Into the New “Bye, Felicia!”
Future Tense
Jan. 13 2017 12:26 PM Netizen Report: Dire Straits for Political Prisoners in Iran
The Weird Science That Inspired Mary Shelley to Write Frankenstein
Did a Federal Surveillance Court Really “Reject” an FBI Application to Spy On Trump Associates?
The Problem With “Playing God”
Future Tense Newsletter: Why BuzzFeed Published Those Explosive, Unverified Trump Memos
Why BuzzFeed Published the Explosive Memos About Trump and Russia—and Why No One Beat Them to It
What Facebook’s Decision to Hire Campbell Brown Says About Its Future
Bad Astronomy
Jan. 13 2017 8:45 AM Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled High-Mass Stars … Phil Plait
Flagging Fake News and Bad Sources Won’t Work. Thank the Brain.
A Gorgeous, but Mysterious, Astrophoto of Andromeda
The Scientist Who Challenged the “War on Cancer” Recently Died. Honor Him by Honoring Evidence.
Anti-Science, Trump, and Why I Hope Science Will Help Save the World
Donald Trump and RFK Jr. Are Vaccine-Skeptical Soulmates
My God. It’s Full of Black Holes.
Sports Nut
Jan. 10 2017 2:10 PM Roll Tigers To beat Alabama, Clemson had to become Alabama. Josh Levin
Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record? 14–2? 15–1?
No Wonder Trump Just Picked a Wrestling Magnate: He Learned His Political Moves From WWE
The Sexual Abuse Scandal in English Soccer Is Like Penn State on a Larger Scale
Jürgen Klinsmann: Bad Tactician, Bad Motivator. His Firing: Good for America.
All of the Athletes and Coaches Who Didn’t Stick to Sports After Donald Trump’s Win
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Are the Brangelina of the NBA