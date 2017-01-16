Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

The Bills
We’re Going to Need That $4,000 Back
What it’s like to get a raise thanks to the Obama administration’s overtime rules for American workplaces—and then have it taken away.
Obama’s Real Legacy
He wanted to be a transformational president. He’ll be an inspirational one instead.
Politics
“Hell Yes, I Remember That Moment”
How people who witnessed Obama’s 2008 victory speech feel about him, and the country, today.
Be-Twixed
My wife’s job causes her to hoard candy bars and snap at every little thing.
-
Dear Prudence: The “Family Matters” Edition
-
All About a Boy
-
The Babysitter With No Name
-
Help! I Am Always Tired Because of a Chronic Illness. Should I Have a Baby?
Metropolis
Why Doesn’t Ben Carson Care About Housing? A pearl of wisdom from his mother explains why he’s unfit to lead HUD.
- Slate Money Slate Money on the Fascinating History of the World’s Most Popular Pen
- The Gist Jamelle Bouie on Why Sessions and Carson Are Such Disturbing Cabinet Picks
- Represent Represent: Actress Rita Moreno on Her New Show, One Day at a Time
- Live at Politics & Prose Will Schwalbe on His Favorite Literature in Books for Living
“If the formula for TV has become a kind of arithmetic of opposites—a doctor who can’t heal himself, a lawyer on the wrong side of the law—this is its logical extreme: The pope, but an asshole.” The Pope, but Young
“Perhaps Trump will be our first prop president: Carrot Top, but less self-aware and more orange.” Look at My Papers! Look at My Lawyer!
Politics
Why Does Donald Trump Continue to Defend Russia and Attack U.S. Intelligence? If collusion doesn’t explain his behavior, what does?
Oregon Has One of the Worst Criminal Justice Systems in the Country. These Prosecutors Are to Blame.
Moneybox
Coming This Summer to Florida: America's First New Private Passenger Rail System in 100 Years
John Kerry’s Apology for the “Lavender Scare” Obscures the State Department’s Shameful Anti-Gay History