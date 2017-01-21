Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

-
“Keep Your Filthy Laws Off My Silky Drawers”
The best protest signs from the marches.
-
“He Needs to Start Acting Presidential”
On Inauguration Day, Trump’s fans desperately wanted to see him assume the pomp and dignity of his new office. He couldn’t.
Jan 21, 9:17 PM The Sunniness of the Women's March Was Itself a Rebuke to Trump. Here's How It Looked.
Jan 21, 8:32 PM White House Press Secretary Lies and Yells at Media. It's Day 2 of the Trump Presidency.
Jan 21, 8:05 PM Petition to Release Trump's Tax Returns Surpasses Threshold for White House Response
Jan 21, 7:12 PM What Donald Trump Supporters in D.C. Thought of the Women's March
Jan 21, 5:55 PM Trump Accuses Media of Lying About Inauguration Crowd Size During Bughouse CIA Speech
Jan 21, 5:22 PM What on Earth Was Trump Doing With His Speech at CIA Headquarters?
Jan 21, 4:08 PM Overhead Shots Show Massive Women's March Crowds in Cities Across America
Jan 21, 3:50 PM Watch Madonna Drop F-Bomb Live on CNN During Women's March on Washington
Jan 21, 3:04 PM Was the Women's March Bigger Than the Inauguration? Let's Compare Images.
Jan 21, 2:02 PM Trump Deletes One of First Tweets as President After Writing He Is "Honered" to Serve
Jan 21, 12:45 PM Women's March on Washington Beats Expectations: Half a Million Descend on Mall
Jan 21, 12:01 PM National Park Service Resumes Tweeting After Shutdown Following Anti-Trump Messages
Jan 21, 10:52 AM The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women's March on Washington
Know Who Else Built a Regime of Lies? Josef Stalin. And it worked out pretty well for him—until it didn’t.
"When cameras panned across the Mall, we saw that what felt like a crowd was in fact a small gathering in a vast space. And it started to rain again, and we heard him sniff." "He Needs to Start Acting Presidential"
"There were not very many people to see Trump sworn in. It was as if all of the deplorables had overslept." What Was the Mood at the Inauguration Press Tents? Quiet and Sad
All the Anger in America Has Come to Washington, D.C. Donald Trump has empowered the worst of every ideological tendency.
Moneybox
Obama Cut the Fees Americans Pay for This Popular Mortgage Program. President Trump Just Raised Them.
Bayer Is Adding U.S. Jobs Because It Wants Approval for Its Merger With Monsanto. Is This a Good Deal?
Trump Spent His Campaign Fomenting Attacks on Minorities. But as He Takes Office, They’re Ready to Fight Back.
The XX Factor
In the Trump Era, Here Are Two Ways Women Can Take Their Reproductive Health Into Their Own Hands
Brow Beat
Al Gore Prepares to Fight Climate Change Under President Trump With An Inconvenient Sequel
Donald Trump’s First Twitter Background as President Was a Photo From the Inauguration of Barack Obama