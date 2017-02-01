 Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts
Jurisprudence

Hubris, Distrust, Disorder

Why the Trump administration keeps screwing up.

By Phillip Carter

The People Who Will and Won’t Feel Better With Gorsuch on the Bench

By Akhil Reed Amar

First Muslim Ban Poll Finds Americans Support Trump Order by 7-Point Margin

By Ben Mathis-Lilley

What Gorsuch Means for American Women

Trump, at Black History Event, Calls Life in Black America “Terrible”

War Stories

Congress Can Keep Bannon off the NSC

His presence isn’t just terrible. It’s illegal.

By Fred Kaplan
Jurisprudence

Neil Gorsuch Is Not a Villain

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is a rock-ribbed conservative who’s difficult to oppose on jurisprudential grounds.

By Mark Joseph Stern

Congress Can Keep Steve Bannon Off the National Security Council

Neil Gorsuch Is Not a Villain

How Would Gorsuch Rule on Anti-LGBTQ Laws? Some Disturbing Clues.

By Mark Joseph Stern

Corporate Reactions to the Muslim Ban Have Been Feeble, but Four Companies Did It Right

“They Let Him Die Like a Dog” The death of a black man in police custody has touched off a cultural crisis over race, immigration, and what it means to be French.
Cover Story Trump Sold America a Miracle Cure, but He Won’t Be Blamed When It Fails
Jurisprudence
How Lawyers Become Heroes The small legal victories against Trump’s Muslim ban prove that the law still matters.
Politics
Trump’s Immigrant Ban Is a Slap in the Face to Iraq War Veterans
Politics  
Trump Will Not Win the Immigration Battle
  News & Politics
Jurisprudence
Jan. 31 2017 10:59 PM Trump’s Supreme Court Reality Show Was Not a Distraction It was a capstone to a yearlong campaign to degrade the law and the Constitution. Dahlia Lithwick
Hey, Look at That: The Democrats Are Obstructing the GOP and Being Effective
The Immigration Fight, Merrick Garland, and Canceling the Oscars
Dear Congress: Don’t Seat Donald Trump’s Nominee Until Merrick Garland Is on the Bench
Hate in America: An Updating List of Racism, Bigotry, and Abuse Since the Election
Why It Is Absolutely Correct to Call Trump’s Executive Order a Muslim Ban
The Trump Story Project: The President Keeps a Campaign Promise
The Racist History of the Group Trump Trusts to Investigate His Voter Fraud Claims
  Business
Moneybox
Jan. 31 2017 6:37 PM Trump’s Trade Guru Just Trashed Germany. He Actually Had a Point! Jordan Weissmann
Once Again, the Party of Small Government Is Ready to Mess With D.C.’s Local Laws
CNN Hires Hack Trump Adviser to Spout Gibberish About Economics
It Took Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban to Give Lyft a Win Over Uber
Our Insurance Paid $2.5 Million to Keep Our Child Alive. What Happens to Kids Like Her Without the ACA?
Trump Backs Off Plan to Undermine Obamacare by Killing Outreach
Trump Just Pulled All of Obamacare’s Advertising for the Last Week of Enrollment
Miami-Dade Is the First Sanctuary Domino to Fall
  Life
Outward
Jan. 31 2017 4:53 PM Trans Kids Can Now Join the Boy Scouts—but Should They Want To? J. Bryan Lowder
The Entire Trading Room Was Rebuilt Inside the Art Institute’s New Wing in 1976
The Queer Audacity of TV Land’s Throwing Shade
Help! My Boss Is So Awful. Should I Actively Tell People Not to Apply for Jobs Here?
In America, We Don’t Excuse Injustice if Only a Few People Are Affected
Help! My Aunt Chanted “Build a Wall” at a Family Dinner—and My Mom’s Latina.
The Alien-Inspired “Chess City” in Russia Is a Haven for Chess Lovers
Chat Live With Dear Prudence
  Double X
The XX Factor
Jan. 31 2017 3:17 PM What’s the Purpose of a State Constitutional Amendment Enshrining Roe v. Wade? Christina Cauterucci
It’s Not Just OK to Take an Occasional Break From Reading and Fretting About Trump. It’s Vital.
New Birth Guidelines Aim to Give Women More Control During Labor and Delivery
Should We Care What Steve Bannon Wears in the Oval Office?
Lower-Educated Men More Likely to Punish Women for Keeping Their Maiden Names
Glamorous, Intelligent Ivanka Trump Is a Mitigating Agent for a Sadistic, Fascist Regime
Anti-Abortion Activists Are Feeling Great About Their Chances Under President Trump
Why Do Pro-Life Activists Seem Only to Care About Unborn Lives?
  Slate Plus
Dear Prudence
Feb. 1 2017 9:59 AM Dear Prudence: The “Chasing Amy” Edition I’m gay, but I slept with a woman … and I liked it! Mallory Ortberg
Help! My Boyfriend’s Roommate Is a “Progressive” Blowhard.
How Fascists Took Over Italy with Widespread, Intensely Personal Acts of Political Violence
Truly, Madly, Literally, in the Slate Plus Digest
Help! My Mom Survived Cancer—and Now She Uses It as an All-Purpose Excuse.
  Arts
Brow Beat
Feb. 1 2017 9:56 AM While Donald Trump Was Deciding on a SCOTUS Nominee, Samantha Bee Decided on Dinner David Canfield
How Texting Enlivened the Modern Romantic Comedy
Get a First Look at Rihanna in Bates Motel, Just Don’t Be Creepy About It Like That Bates Kid
James Franco Takes On Robert Duval (and Capitalism) in the Trailer for In Dubious Battle
Want a Snapshot of LGBTQ Representation in TV? Look to This Year’s GLAAD Nominees.
Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan to Release Triple Album of Other People’s Songs
The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Congratulates Trump on His Muslim Ban
Looks Like Prince’s Catalog Will Finally Be Available Across Streaming Platforms “Very Soon”
  Technology
Future Tense
Feb. 1 2017 9:15 AM A New Poker A.I. Eviscerated Its Human Competition, and It’s a Beautiful Thing Michael Shinzaki
Your Cybersecurity Self-Defense Cheat Sheet
Welcome to Our Cybersecurity Self-Defense Class
Facebook Is Cracking Down on “Inauthentic” Content
Tell Slate What You Think About the Legacy of Frankenstein
Take Our Quiz About Frankenstein’s Legacy!
Biohackers Might Seem Like Modern-Day Frankensteins. But There’s a Key Difference.
  Health & Science
Climate Desk
Jan. 31 2017 9:13 PM Remember When Neil Gorsuch’s Mother Tried to Dismantle the EPA? It happened under Reagan. Lisa Hymas
Should National Parks Be Apolitical? A Former Director Explains Why They Cannot Be.
Phil Plait Leaves Slate for Syfy Wire
Just How Hard Was It to Detect Gravitational Waves?
Why Trump Supporters Refuse to Believe the Inauguration Crowd Photos
Scientists Are About to Be Censored. They Shouldn’t Censor Themselves.
Remembering Those Who Died So That We May Continue to Explore
  Sports
Sports Nut
Jan. 31 2017 4:55 PM Is Russell Westbrook a Rebound Thief? The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard averages a triple-double. He also stands accused of padding his stats. Rob Arthur
How Did Clemson Beat Alabama? By Becoming Alabama.
Could an NFL Team Miss the Playoffs With a 13–3 Record? 14–2? 15–1?
No Wonder Trump Just Picked a Wrestling Magnate: He Learned His Political Moves From WWE
The Sexual Abuse Scandal in English Soccer Is Like Penn State on a Larger Scale
Jürgen Klinsmann: Bad Tactician, Bad Motivator. His Firing: Good for America.
All of the Athletes and Coaches Who Didn’t Stick to Sports After Donald Trump’s Win