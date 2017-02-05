Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

Why the Muslim Ban Was Blocked
There’s no constitutional way to implement an unconstitutional order.
- Military Times Investigation Finds Pentagon Failed to Report Thousands of Airstrikes
- Quebec City Imam’s Profoundly Magnanimous Eulogy Includes White Gunman in List of Victims
- Turkey Announces Nationwide Pre-Dawn Terror Raid Nets Hundreds of ISIS Suspects
- When Asked About Putin Being “a Killer,” Trump Responds “What You Think Our Country’s So Innocent?”
The Slacker Administration
Donald Trump and his inner circle are lazy, sloppy, and lack imagination.
War Stories
What Happened Behind the Scenes Before the Yemen Raid?
We can’t be sure, but it was not a normal vetting process.
Why Judge Robart Blocked the Muslim Ban: There's No Legal Way to Implement an Illegal Order
