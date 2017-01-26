Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

-
Donald Trump Declares War on Muslims
The president’s executive orders reveal his intent to fulfill his horrifying campaign promises.
- OK, Now Can We Start Taking Donald Trump Literally?
- A Summary of the Many Terrible Actions Trump Took Yesterday
- The Siege of Sanctuary Cities Has Begun
- The Scariest Portions of Trump’s Big Immigration Executive Orders
The Legacy of Mary Tyler Moore
You can see it in nearly all of today’s female TV characters.
Straight Trippin’
I think my daughter may be gay, but I hope not.
Dear Prudence: The “Young Guns” Edition
Queer Come Lately
Help! My Friend Wants Me to Throw Her a Shower—but the Doctor Says Her Baby Won’t Survive.
The Future Is Hot Pink Trump’s sexism has made women the angriest participants in the resistance—and its best leaders.
“An interview with Conway is like a game of Crazy Eights with one rule change: Every card is crazy. No matter what you say, she’ll pick a word from your question and use it to change suits.” Kellyanne Conway Is the Slipperiest Political Flack in History
“There must have been some sort of mistake at Times HQ, because they put his column in the newspaper even though it belongs at the bottom of a well.” David Brooks’ Column About the Women’s Marches Should Be Dumped in Acid and Set on Fire
Donald Trump’s Vote Fraud Investigation Will Finish What the GOP Started The president’s bogus claims will give Republicans the cover they need to ramp up voter suppression nationwide.
Here’s What a Trump Voter Fraud Investigation That’s Actually Investigating Voter Fraud Would Look Like
House Republicans’ Permanent Ban on Federal Abortion Funding Would Affect Private Insurance, Too
Dear Prudence: The “Young Guns” Edition Prudie and writer Jane Coaston on how to handle a mom who keeps playing the cancer card, and more.
Constance Wu’s Response to Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nod Powerfully Explains the Difficulty of Separating Art From Artist