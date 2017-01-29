Slate Magazine - Politics, Business, Technology, and the Arts

-
Trump’s Ban Must Be Struck Down Entirely
His discrimination against Muslim immigrants is blatantly unconstitutional.
-
- Trump’s Orders Are Weakening America’s Security
- A 12-Year-Old Girl With American Parents Is Stuck in Djibouti
- Two Brothers Made to Surrender Their Green Cards at Dulles
- Christian Leaders Nearly Unanimous in Opposing Trump’s Muslim Ban
- In Apparent Shift, Reince Priebus Insists Immigration Ban Doesn’t Affect Green Card Holders
- Trump Gives Steve Bannon Key National Security Council Seat
- Watch Jared Kushner’s Grandmother Talk of Refugee Plight, Warn Against Another Hitler
- Team Trump Applies the Twisted Logic of “All Lives Matter” to the Holocaust
Photos From JFK Airport
Jan 29, 4:51 PM - FRED KAPLAN - 6M to read General on How to Fight ISIS: “Lift This Stupid and Heinous Visa Ban”
Jan 29, 4:04 PM - RUTH GRAHAM - 5M to read Christian Leaders Nearly Unanimous in Opposing Trump’s Muslim Ban
Jan 29, 4:03 PM - MARK JOSEPH STERN - 4M to read Trump’s Executive Order Is an Unconstitutional Attack on Muslims. It Must Be Struck Down In Its Entirety.
Jan 29, 3:57 PM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 2M to read Read Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s Powerful Statement About Why He’s Skipping the Oscars This Year
Jan 29, 2:53 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Trump Gives Steve Bannon, Champion of White Nationalism, Key National Security Seat
Jan 29, 2:24 PM - DAHLIA LITHWICK - 4M to read On a Terrible Day in U.S. History, Officials at Dulles Airport Were Particularly Cruel
Jan 29, 1:47 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read In Apparent Shift, Priebus Insists Immigration Ban Doesn’t Affect Green Card Holders
Jan 29, 12:44 PM - JOSH LEVIN - 3M to read Thanks to Donald Trump, a 12-Year-Old Girl With American Parents Is Stuck in Djibouti
Jan 29, 12:09 PM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Rudy Giuliani Admits Trump Wanted a Muslim Ban, Asked for Help on Doing it Legally
Jan 29, 12:02 PM - LISA LARSON-WALKER Handwarmers, Pizza, and the Best of New York City at the JFK Airport Protest
Jan 29, 10:53 AM - DAHLIA LITHWICK - 1M to read Four Female Judges Were the Heroes of the Fight Against Trump’s Executive Order
Jan 29, 10:42 AM - DANIEL POLITI - 2M to read Watch Jared Kushner’s Grandmother Talk of Refugee Plight, Warn Against Another Hitler
Jan 29, 7:35 AM - MATTHEW DESSEM - 3M to read Why #DeleteUber Took Off on Saturday Night: “I Don’t Need a Ride to Vichy”
- No One Funny-Cried Better Than Mary Tyler Moore A Vanishingly Rare Sea Creature on Camera for the First Time
- A Sculpture That Looks Like It's Alive The Weird Science That Inspired Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
- This is What It Feels Like to Spend Years in Solitary Confinement Looking Through Wes Anderson's Windows
- A Rare Glimpse of the “Ghost Shark” This Man Heard He Talks in His Sleep, So He Recorded Himself. Oops.
- 1. The Lawyers Showed Up. And They Won.
- 2. General on How to Fight ISIS: “Lift This Stupid and Heinous Visa Ban”
- 3. Why #DeleteUber Took Off on Saturday Night: “I Don’t Need a Ride to Vichy”
- 4. On a Terrible Day in U.S. History, Officials at Dulles Airport Were Particularly Cruel
-
Straight Trippin’
I think my daughter may be gay, but I hope not.
-
Dear Prudence: The “Young Guns” Edition
-
Full House
-
Queer Come Lately
-
Help! My Friend Wants Me to Throw Her a Shower—but the Doctor Says Her Baby Won’t Survive.
- 1. The Lawyers Showed Up. And They Won.
- 2. Paul Ryan Is Defending Trump’s Discrimination. He Is an Embarrassment.
- 3. Trump Has Suspended Due Process for Muslims in America. This Is a Constitutional Crisis.
- 4. Trump Attacks Media: Blasts NY Times, Washington Post in Typo-Riddled Tweetstorm
- 5. Travelers With Visas, Green Cards Turned Away at Airports After Trump Order
- 6. Outraged About Trump’s Executive Order? Donate to These Nine Organizations.
- 7. Four Female Judges Were the Heroes of the Fight Against Trump’s Executive Order
Jurisprudence
Donald Trump Declares War on Muslims His executive orders reveal his intent to fulfill his horrifying campaign promises.
- Slate Money America Abandons the TPP. Should You Care?
- The Gist Eliot Cohen Thinks Donald Trump’s State Department Is Terrifying
- Trumpcast The Treacherous Path Ahead for Voting Rights
- Represent Represent Talks #OscarsSoWhite With Movement Creator April Reign on What Still Needs to Be Done
“An interview with Conway is like a game of Crazy Eights with one rule change: Every card is crazy. No matter what you say, she’ll pick a word from your question and use it to change suits.” Kellyanne Conway Is the Slipperiest Political Flack in History
“There must have been some sort of mistake at Times HQ, because they put his column in the newspaper even though it belongs at the bottom of a well.” David Brooks’ Column About the Women’s Marches Should Be Dumped in Acid and Set on Fire
William
Saletan
Saletan
Ben
Mathis-Lilley
Mathis-Lilley
Jordan
Weissmann
Weissmann
The Angle
The Angle: Abortion Doublespeak Edition Slate’s daily newsletter on self-censorship by government scientists, Theresa May’s trip to Washington, and Mike Pence’s terrifying plan to outlaw abortion.
Republicans Went to Philly in Search of Health Care Answers, and All They Got Were These Lousy Metaphors.
Science
Scientists Are About to Be Censored. They Shouldn’t Censor Themselves. Don’t make the Trump administration’s job any easier.