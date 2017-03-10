Ferne Pearlstein on Holocaust Jokes and Her New Documentary The Last Laugh

Tangerine Entertainment/Journeyman Pictures

Listen to Represent:

Advertisement



This week on Represent, Aisha Harris talks to director and cinematographer Ferne Pearlstein about her new documentary The Last Laugh, who’s allowed to tell Holocaust jokes, and finding comedy in tragedy. Also in this episode, Slate culture intern David Canfield comes on the show to discuss ABC’s four-part gay rights miniseries When We Rise.

The Last Laugh is currently in theaters. Check for a theater near you.

Represent is brought to you by Unpacked, a new Spotify Original podcast that explores some of the planet’s hottest events. First up? Austin, Texas, for South by Southwest. Listen to Unpacked and all your favorite music on the Spotify mobile app for free now.

Check out:

Advertisement



The Plusses and Deltas for this week:

( + ) Aisha celebrates black audiences watching Get Out. David picks the Showtime series Billions for introducing the first gender-nonconforming character on an American prime-time series, played by Asia Kate Dillon.

( ∆ ) Aisha is not a fan of Armond White’s review of Get Out in the National Review but encourages others to read it to exit their “bubble.” David laments the recent cancelations of USA’s Eyewitness and CBS’s Doubt, which both included strong LGBTQ characters.

Advertisement



Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and@craftingmystyle .

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Marissa Martinelli runs our Facebook page.