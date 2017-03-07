Early Reports Indicate That Everyone, Literally Everyone, Hates the Republican Health Care Plan

 The reviews are in: Paul Ryan’s Obamacare plan makes everyone want to barf.

March 7 2017

Congressional Republicans led by right-wing think tank test-tube baby Paul Ryan have been claiming for a solid eight years to be putting the finishing touches on a workable alternative to Obamacare. On Monday, Paul Ryan finally, really unveiled an Obamacare replacement bill. Everyone hates it.

No, seriously. Obviously liberals/leftists/Democrats were almost certainly not going to like it no matter what, and indeed, there has been nary a whisper of a rumor that even the most moderate Dems are interested in voting for the bill. But what's been really remarkable is how much heat it's gotten immediately from both the moderate and hard-line and insider and grassroots segments of Ryan's own party.

But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the rollout of your Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace legislation?

*Correction, March 7, 2017: This post originally misspelled Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s first name.