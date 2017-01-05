Hate in America: An Updating List of Racism, Bigotry, and Abuse Since the Election

Since the election of Donald Trump, news outlets and social media accounts have swelled with reports of swastikas at schools, racist taunts, and other hate-fueled attacks and acts of intimidation. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which has both aggregated media reports and gathered submissions from its website, cataloged 867 such incidents in the first three weeks after Trump won the presidency. (Twenty-three of those incidents were perpetrated against Trump supporters.) The SPLC has presented that data in aggregate, creating an invaluable record of the scope of post-election hate crimes. Slate’s goal, in the feed below, is to present individual incidents of racism, misogyny, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Semitism, and anti-immigrant sentiment as we see them reported. We will update this feed frequently, and though our list is not comprehensive, we aim to make it as complete as possible. If you find a report you believe we should include, or an update to a previous report we’ve included in our feed, please submit it using this form.