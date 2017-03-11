Muhammad Ali Jr. Says Was Detained (Again) on Flight Home After Anti-Profiling Testimony to Congress

Muhammad Ali Jr. travelled to Washington, D.C. this week to urge Congress to end profiling at America’s airports. The son of the world famous boxer was on Capitol Hill to particapte in a forum organized by Democratic congresspeople titled "Ali v. Trump: The Fight for American Values." Ali Jr. used his own experience as evidence that the practice is discriminatory and flawed. Ali Jr. was travelling with his mother when he was detained last month for nearly two hours at Ft. Lauderdale airport upon returning from Jamaica, where he was participating in a Black History Month event. Ali Jr., who is a Muslim born in Philadelphia to perhaps the most famous individual of the last century, faced extensive questioning about his religion before being allowed to re-enter the U.S. After his meetings with lawmakers, Ali Jr. went to Regan National Airport on Friday to fly home to Ft. Lauderdale when, he says, he was promptly detained again.