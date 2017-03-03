Slate’s Represent Unpacks Jordan Peele’s Get Out

Unpacking Jordan Peele’s Get Out
How this film makes a psychological thriller out of the microaggressions of everyday racism.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Slate’s chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie have a spoiler-filled discussion of Get Out, the directorial debut of Jordan Peele. And Valerie Woodward Srinivasan, Panoply software engineer, shares her “Pre-Woke Watching” story.
Check out:
- Aisha on why Get Out is an instant comedy-horror classic about the hilarious nightmare that is existing while black
- Don’t like being scared? Here’s why you will be OK watching Get Out
- Vulture on why Get Out’s Allison Williams makes the “good white person” terrifying
- New York Times: “Woman Linked to 1955 Emmett Till Murder Tells Historian Her Claims Were False”
And if you loved Get Out and want more horror films in your life:
- Aisha recommends The Stepford Wives (1975)
- Jamelle recommends episodes of Key and Peele and Night of the Living Dead (1968)
