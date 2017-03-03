Slate’s Represent Unpacks Jordan Peele’s Get Out

 Slate Represent unpacks Jordan Peele’s Get Out.

March 3 2017 4:01 PM

Unpacking Jordan Peele’s Get Out

How this film makes a psychological thriller out of the microaggressions of everyday racism.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by © 2016 Universal Pictures and Thinkstock.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Slate’s chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie have a spoiler-filled discussion of Get Out, the directorial debut of Jordan Peele. And Valerie Woodward Srinivasan, Panoply software engineer, shares her “Pre-Woke Watching” story.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.