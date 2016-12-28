Slate Is Hiring! We’re Looking for a Project Manager, a Sales Director, and More.

Slate is looking for an organized and detail-oriented person to coordinate resources, manage teamwide communication, document tasks, and provide general support for major projects. The right candidate will be great at maintaining shared to-do lists, running meetings, and identifying milestones and bottlenecks. He or she will be comfortable with a transparent, entirely digital workflow involving distributed teams; know how to communicate with management, business and data analysts, software developers, designers, and writers; and be comfortable delivering updates publicly across the company.

Slate is an award-winning digital publishing company that offers witty takes on politics, news, business, technology, and culture. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with industry-leading technology and design professionals. It is a high-visibility role that comes with the chance to have a big impact on a small, entrepreneurial team.

Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate internal resources and vendors for the flawless execution of major projects, like redesigning the site, migrating to a new CMS, or launching a new advertiser microsite

Foster communication and collaboration across editorial, development, design, and sales teams

Work with product managers, developers, designers, editors, and sales staff to create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Lead efficient meetings focused on the definition, assignment, and coordination of outstanding tasks; summarize meeting outcomes and communicate next steps; and follow up between meetings to ensure timely project delivery

Create shared project calendars, ensure that they are updated to reflect current requirements, and schedule meetings as needed

Clearly communicate priority and status of tasks to stakeholders throughout the company

Log feature and enhancement requests

Thrive in a fast-paced environment where calmly reacting to shifting priorities and urgent issues is required

Experience/Skills:

Bachelor's degree

2 to 4 years of project management experience. PMP certification a strong plus.

Experience coordinating the implementation of technical or design projects

Experience working with project management systems like Jira, Trello, GitHub, Asana, etc.

You should be compulsively well-organized and extremely detail-oriented

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to clearly communicate with team members and stakeholders that have different styles and come from different disciplines

You should be proactive and focused on getting things done

A relationship to Slate or similar media publications as a reader and/or listener strongly preferred

The role will be based in our Washington, D.C., office, although we would consider basing the role in our Brooklyn office for the right candidate.

To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter to pmjob@slate.com.