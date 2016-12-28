Slate Is Hiring! We’re Looking for a Project Manager, a Sales Director, and More.

Work at Slate
If you love Slate and are incredibly talented, maybe you should work for us. Slate and Panoply just so happen to be hiring.
Slate is looking for an organized and detail-oriented person to coordinate resources, manage teamwide communication, document tasks, and provide general support for major projects. The right candidate will be great at maintaining shared to-do lists, running meetings, and identifying milestones and bottlenecks. He or she will be comfortable with a transparent, entirely digital workflow involving distributed teams; know how to communicate with management, business and data analysts, software developers, designers, and writers; and be comfortable delivering updates publicly across the company.
Slate is an award-winning digital publishing company that offers witty takes on politics, news, business, technology, and culture. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with industry-leading technology and design professionals. It is a high-visibility role that comes with the chance to have a big impact on a small, entrepreneurial team.
Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate internal resources and vendors for the flawless execution of major projects, like redesigning the site, migrating to a new CMS, or launching a new advertiser microsite
- Foster communication and collaboration across editorial, development, design, and sales teams
- Work with product managers, developers, designers, editors, and sales staff to create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
- Lead efficient meetings focused on the definition, assignment, and coordination of outstanding tasks; summarize meeting outcomes and communicate next steps; and follow up between meetings to ensure timely project delivery
- Create shared project calendars, ensure that they are updated to reflect current requirements, and schedule meetings as needed
- Clearly communicate priority and status of tasks to stakeholders throughout the company
- Log feature and enhancement requests
- Thrive in a fast-paced environment where calmly reacting to shifting priorities and urgent issues is required
Experience/Skills:
- Bachelor's degree
- 2 to 4 years of project management experience. PMP certification a strong plus.
- Experience coordinating the implementation of technical or design projects
- Experience working with project management systems like Jira, Trello, GitHub, Asana, etc.
- You should be compulsively well-organized and extremely detail-oriented
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to clearly communicate with team members and stakeholders that have different styles and come from different disciplines
- You should be proactive and focused on getting things done
- A relationship to Slate or similar media publications as a reader and/or listener strongly preferred
The role will be based in our Washington, D.C., office, although we would consider basing the role in our Brooklyn office for the right candidate.
To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter to pmjob@slate.com.
As a sales director for The Slate Group, your primary responsibility is to drive revenue opportunities with new and existing partners through Slate and Panoply, by providing solutions that build our clients' businesses and brands.
Responsibilities:
- Be an expert in the full suite of products and advertising solutions across The Slate Group (Slate and Panoply)
- Sell programs that include custom narratives, digital video, podcasting, and events
- Oversee the pre- and post-sale process with your designated client services manager
- Prospect for new business in assigned territory while developing new relationships at all levels with agency and client partners
- Manage multiple cross-platform opportunities and projects
- Serve as a trusted consultant with partners by bringing them solution-oriented recommendations and strategies to solve challenges and exceed expectations
Minimum Qualifications:
- 4–6 years experience in digital advertising sales with a proven record of exceeding revenue goals
- Programmatic background is a plus, but not required
- Experience developing multiplatform, creative concepts and ideas
- In-depth knowledge of the advertising industry's competitive landscape
- Established relationships across clients and agencies
- Strong communication and presentation skills
Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
Apply here. Please remember to include your résumé when applying through LinkedIn.
Slate is hiring a full-time technology writer to work in our New York or Washington, D.C., offices. The writer will be responsible for writing frequently on topics like cybersecurity, surveillance, robotics, social media, internet culture, and technology policy. This isn't really a gadget-reviewing gig—you'll write less about the new iPhone cameras than about the Apple-FBI encryption debate or the high drama involving the iOS peach emoji. Mostly, we're eager to shape the job around you, the areas you'd like to dig into as a reporter, and the arguments you want to make as a leading technology voice. Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply, submit a cover letter; a résumé; three references; a short critique of a recent Slate technology story (no more than 400 words); and three clips or writing samples (Word docs preferred). Applications should be emailed to TechWriter@slate.com.
Panoply seeks a digital enthusiast to create nonaudio media to promote and support Panoply's growing roster of podcast content. The digital producer will work closely with the marketing, audience development, and editorial teams to distill the essence of each program into engaging, sharable media products that drive awareness and ultimately subscriptions, as well as being responsible owning the posting, monitoring, reporting, and community management across social media channels.
Working at Panoply means flexible office hours, casual dress, full benefits, competitive salaries, a vibrant office in downtown Brooklyn, team happy hours, and working alongside our colleagues at Slate. We have a friendly work environment, but coolness under pressure, and comfort with short time horizons is a must. Panoply welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with audience development and editorial teams to quickly create compelling and shareable digital media including images, videos, newsletters, and more to support and promote Panoply's podcasts
- Create and manage websites, content calendars, asset libraries, and brand guidelines for each podcast
- Coordinate with cross-functional team members and external partners to create an efficient process and workflow
- Create and manage project-related documents
- Posting and monitoring content across Panoply's accounts and channels, driving growth and serving as a community manager
- Consistently deliver digital projects of the highest quality
- Continuously document findings, best practices and post-campaign reports to be shared across the organization
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree
- 1–3 years of relevant experience at an agency, media company, or startup
- Fluency in web, social media, and platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, WordPress
- A deep love of audio and podcasting
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- An entrepreneurial spirit and a willingness to rapidly iterate
- Excellent time management skills to manage multiple podcasts and calendars
- Familiarity with mobile technology and devices
- Light HTML, CSS, video, and/or graphic design experience a plus
- Audio editing experience another huge plus
Application Requirements:
- Cover letter
- Résumé
- 3–6 social media samples that showcase your flair for tone, design, and virality
- Please include (or mock up using episodes from our networks) examples of different types of tones for different audiences
Applications should be emailed to digitalproducer@panoply.fm.
This is a unique opportunity to work closely with an executive team and with award-winning journalists and industry-leading design and technology professionals. Are you a curious, problem-solver, who is also proactive, efficient, creative, personable, and resourceful? Are you looking for a team of thoughtful and respectful, questioning and inspiring, fun and funny people who are constantly thinking about the news and journalism? If so, we'd love to hear from you!
Slate is hiring a data analyst to join our growing research team. This new position will be responsible for turning Slate's mountains of collected data into meaningful insights and actionable next steps, then communicating these to key stakeholders. Slate's data analyst will help guide and analyze Slate's experiments and readership surveys. The data analyst will also take full ownership of all data sync and reporting needs for a subset of program areas, such as Slate subscribers and newsletter outreach. The position will be based in downtown Washington, D.C., and will report to the research director.
Must Have:
- 2–3 years of experience putting your analytical and statistical skills into action in a workplace
- Data visualization skills using tools like Excel, Looker, MapBox, ArcGIS, and/or Tableau
- Strong writing skills with an exceptional ability to organize complex ideas for others to understand and put into action
- Experience executing and analyzing randomized controlled tests and surveys
- Sense of humor and enthusiasm for working in a fast-paced environment
Nice to Have:
- Experience working with digital and/or online publishing companies
- Coding skills, such as SQL, Python, R, or otherwise
- Proficiency with machine learning and advanced algorithms to analyze large data sets
- Familiarity with building and maintaining complex data pipelines
- A relationship to Slate as a reader and/or listener
To Apply:
Please send your résumé and cover letter to slatetalent@slate.com with "Data Analyst Application" in the subject line.
Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
Slate is a multimedia digital publishing company focused on politics, news, business, technology, and culture. Slate's smart, witty take on current events has been recognized with numerous awards, including the National Magazine Award for General Excellence Online. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with an executive team, award-winning journalists, industry-leading design and technology professionals, and talented sales and marketing division.
Are you a curious, problem-solver, who is also proactive, efficient, creative, personable, and resourceful? Are you looking for a team of thoughtful and respectful, questioning and inspiring, fun and funny people who are constantly thinking about the news and journalism? Interested in media? If so, we'd love to hear from you!
Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
This position will be located in Brooklyn, New York.
Responsibilities:
- Act as the officer responsible for all revenue-generating initiatives and processes and the guardian of the entire revenue cycle for Slate
- Along with the executive team, identify and develop new growth strategies
- Oversee partner development across all channels, with a deep understanding of all products available across The Slate Group
- Bring instant credibility to the role by delivering tangible, short-term results
- Find and close engagements and maintain relationships with key target clients
- Develop long-term strategy, including detailed and accurate revenue forecasting
- Build and manage teams in sales, native (Slate brand studios), ad ops, and planning
- Create a culture of accountability, strategically develop appropriate metrics for success and use the metrics to guide smart compensation and promotion decisions
- Keep your team and the executive team up to date on the latest trends in digital advertising
- Collaborate with editorial and Panoply to deeply understand the brand to drive campaign growth and execute on sales strategy
- Participate in contract negotiations as needed
Requirements:
- You'll be driven, highly engaged, always strategic, and results-oriented
- You can demonstrate a track record of success in digital media sales
- You have a deep knowledge of and experience in cross-channel sales including ad, native, and programmatic
- You have meaningful experience hiring, leading, managing, and mentoring top-performing sales teams in markets across the country
- You possess a deep and genuine appreciation for diversity of thought, experience, perspective, and skills, and maximize these qualities in individuals and for the sales force as a whole
- You are a strong leader, able to connect with team members individually and maximize their talents to contribute to the success of the team
Bonus Points:
- You have a deep appreciation for Slate and Panoply content
To apply, please send a résumé and cover letter to SlateTalent@slate.com with the subject line: CRO.
The Slate Group is looking for an office manager to be part of our dynamic digital media company. The individual in this role will provide day-to-day administrative support to the Washington, D.C., office and to senior executives. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with the management team of a digital magazine with award-winning journalism and industry-leading design and technology. The ideal candidate is a jack of all trades with a strong attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. Applicants must be proactive self-starters who are efficient, creative, and personable. Interest in media is a bonus!
Responsibilities:
- Work with outside vendors including to procure supplies and maintain office and computer equipment
- Interact and facilitate activities and meetings with various departments and clients
- Maintain calendar and help schedule appointments
- Prepare and file expense reports and book travel for executives in a timely manner
- Greet visitors and guests
Requirements:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to adapt to various requests and projects with ease
- High level of competency with minimal supervision
- Must have ability to maintain high level of professionalism and confidentiality
- In-depth knowledge of MS Office, especially Outlook and Excel
- Bachelor's degree preferred
Please submit a résumé and cover letter to SlateTalent@slate.com.
The Slate Group is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
With more than a decade of award-winning podcasts and deep knowledge of the medium, Slate built Panoply, the premium podcast network of top publishers and thinkers. We offer our sophisticated listeners the highest quality audio content, and we offer our marketing partners maximum engagement with extraordinary audiences within a brand-safe environment.
We are looking for an advertising coordinator to facilitate the approval and insertion of podcast ads for Slate, Panoply, and its partner podcasts. The ideal candidate is detailed oriented, understands the need for quick responses, and has the ability to juggle multiple projects at once.
The Role:
- Schedule, track, and receive ad approvals and onboarding calls from podcast partners
- Build trust and relationships with prospective and current customers, as well as our partners
- Communicate clearly with the team on progress and timelines throughout entire workflow process
- Assist in managing the internal campaign tracking system and the documentation of insertion orders
- Work closely with the sales and advertising operations team to ensure we're meeting client expectations and delivering campaigns successfully and on time
What We're Looking For:
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience preferred
- High level of adaptability to respond to changing priorities while adhering to deadlines
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Strong ability to collaborate well across multiple teams
- Excellent communication skills both written and oral
- Microsoft Office suite proficiency
Slate and Panoply welcome candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Please submit a résumé and cover letter when you apply here through LinkedIn
The Slate Group is hiring account executives for San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City. As an account executive for The Slate Group, your primary responsibility is to drive revenue opportunities with new and existing partners, by providing strategic solutions that build our clients' businesses and brands.
Responsibilities:
- Be an expert in our full suite of products and advertising solutions across The Slate Group (Slate, Panoply, Slate Group Studios)
- Sell programs that include custom narratives, digital video, podcasting, and events
- Oversee pre- and post-sale process with your designated client services manager
- Prospect for new business in assigned territory while developing new relationships at all levels with agency and client partners
- Serve as a trusted consultant with partners by bringing them solution-oriented recommendations and strategies to solve challenges and exceed expectations
Qualifications:
- 2–4 years' experience in digital advertising sales with a proven record of exceeding revenue goals
- Programmatic background is a plus, but not required
- Experience developing multiplatform, creative concepts and ideas
- In-depth knowledge of the advertising industry's competitive landscape
- Established relationships across clients and agencies
- Strong communication and presentation skills
Apply for this job here. (Please remember to include a résumé.)
The Slate Group is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply
Slate is a multimedia digital publishing company focused on politics, news, business, technology, and culture. Slate's smart, witty takes on current events have been recognized with numerous awards, including the National Magazine Award for General Excellence Online. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with an executive team and with award-winning journalists and industry-leading design and technology professionals. Are you a curious problem-solver who is also proactive, efficient, creative, personable, and resourceful? Are you looking for a team of thoughtful, respectful, questioning, inspiring, fun, and funny people who are constantly thinking about the news and journalism? If so, we'd love to hear from you!
Slate is hiring a senior web developer to help us build the next iteration of slate.com with the rest of our technology team in Washington, D.C. The ideal candidate will have experience with full-stack web development with a concentration in front-end technologies as well as experience in content publishing and scaling.
As a senior web developer you'll be responsible for leading other web developers on the team in choosing and implementing technologies that power slate.com and other microsites and services. This position is one for an individual contributor and does not require managing other developers—just providing technical leadership. Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
Tech You'll Encounter at Slate:
As a senior web developer, you'll encounter loads of interesting technologies, including RequireJS, Django, Redis, Angular, Rabbit, Docker, Grunt, and more. You'll also encounter some more standard code in Vanilla JS, jQuery, Java, and MySQL. This position is specifically aimed at those familiar with the front end of websites and apps, so expect to be primarily dealing with JavaScript and tooling.
Desired Qualities of a Senior Web Developer
MUST
For this position to be a good fit, you MUST
- have several years of experience building websites (apps are OK, too, but websites are important). You should also know the difference!
- consider yourself an expert in front-end JavaScript. You're able to explain and talk through the changes coming along in ECMAScript but don't mind writing jQuery when you need to fix something.
- have experience with scaling web content—you know when to use the CDN versus a cache, where that cache should live, key-value stores, and load balancers.
- have strong git skills—you know when and where to rebase and understand the value of branching.
- have experience with continuous integration (Jenkins, TravisCI, etc.).
- have a solid understanding of RequireJS for module loading and its benefits and use.
- have extensive experience with the command line.
- have an interest in Slate, the news, and publishing content that has lots of users.
- have empathy for users of software.
SHOULD
For this position to be a good fit, you SHOULD
- have experience with agile development.
- have once tried to build your own CMS and understand how complicated of an idea that is.
- understand the reason for the section headers in this job posting.
- have knowledge of the current web landscape. Why is React so popular? What's the difference between CommonJS and AMD, and did ECMAScript 6 make it obsolete? Why can't all the things be handled by Babel?
- have solid understanding of ad networks (especially DFP). Slate has AdOps engineers, but that doesn't mean standard web developers won't be affected by ads. You should know how the DFP interface works, how to make new ads and update them, and what header bidding is.
MAY
To apply for this position, you MAY
- Send your resume to slate.jobs.tech@slate.com with the subject line "Slate Tech - Senior Web Developer"
- Include a brief statement about yourself and why you think Slate would be a good fit for you (commonly known as a cover letter).
- Include links as you see fit (GitHub? Elsewhere?).
Panoply, a pioneer in podcasting and audio-on-demand and a division of The Slate Group, is looking for an experienced leader to help drive key strategic initiatives, address critical business challenges, and develop and execute strategies that drive revenue opportunities. This position will oversee traditional sales planning and ad operations roles and report to Panoply's chief revenue officer.
Podcasting is a rapidly developing and changing medium. Through leadership, creativity and insights, the director of sales operations will evaluate new and existing ad products and packaging strategies and develop and manage internal processes. This role will work closely with sale leadership, podcast partners, and internal and external technology partners.
The ideal candidate is someone who is passionate about technology, business, and digital audio and awesome content, and who will play a critical role in shaping Panoply's future growth in revenue.
Responsibilities:
- Manage, lead, and grow a team responsible for sales planning and ad operation across direct sales and private marketplace
- Work in partnership with Panoply executive leadership to identify scalable business opportunities, then help build operational plans to execute against these opportunities
- Develop a deep understanding of Panoply's business operations, setting, enforcing but evolving internal processes and partnership needs and expectations
- Help adopt new platforms as well as deepen integrations with current systems to support Panoply's existing proprietary content management and ad serving platform, Megaphone
- Play an active role in shaping and enhancing the ad operations features of Megaphone
- Team together with Panoply's product group to ensure that we can streamline integrations between Megaphone and other existing platforms (i.e. Salesforce, DoubleClick Sales Manager, Oracle, Apps, etc.)
- Work closely with Panoply's product and research team to develop clear benchmarks around Panoply's audio data
- Provide direction on packaging opportunities and product catalog development, driving yield decisions and revenue to achieve and exceed revenue goals
- Collaborate with sales to ensure they have all tools and information necessary to win business
- Expand yield KPIs, reporting capabilities, and dashboard development
Requirements:
- 3–5 years of experience in leading strategy in a digital or audio; experience with a rapidly scaling business is a plus
- A deep passion for audio and podcasting
- A strong understanding and knowledge of the digital media industry
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience with ad tech platforms and the integrations process
- Experience collaborating across functions with diverse audiences and stakeholders
- A firm grasp of the quantitative metrics related to audio
- Strong analytical, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.
- Smart and quick proactive learner with organizational agility and strong attention to detail
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Please apply here through LinkedIn.
Slate is hiring an editor to lead its interactives team. Ideal candidates will be smart, funny, and energetic, and will bring a passion for both journalism and computer science.
Interactives are vital to Slate's coverage of the world. Our projects take on a variety of topics, from politics to culture to science to sport, and range from charts and maps to games and puzzles to custom-built interactive tools. Some of our interactive work, like the John Travolta Name Generator, Great Gatsby Game, and Game of Thrones Graveyard, make our readers laugh. Others, like Gun Deaths and the Atlantic Slave Trade in Two Minutes, help them understand complex, and tragic, issues. Many, like the Gerrymander Jigsaw Puzzle and the Outrage Calendar, do a little bit of both.
Candidates must have:
- High proficiency in HTML, CSS, and Javascript
- Sharp news judgment, as well as strong writing and editing skills
- The demonstrated ability to be self-directed and self-teaching
- A knack for coming up with smart, surprising, ambitious ideas
- At least two years of experience using front-end JavaScript libraries like jQuery, D3, Angular, and/or React
- At least two years of experience using back-end web frameworks like Express (or other Node frameworks), Ruby on Rails, and/or Django
- Experience designing and optimizing for many browsers and platforms
- Some experience with MySQL, PostGreSQL, and/or MongoDB
The strongest candidates will have:
- Previous management experience
- Cloud platform experience (e.g. AWS, Heroku, Google Cloud Platform, Docker Cloud)
- Experience using JavaScript build tools, like Gulp, Grunt, Browserify, Webpack, and/or RequireJS
- Experience with crunching and wrangling data, using Excel, R, or statistical software
The interactives editor will be responsible for:
- Creating one-off interactives that are tied to specific news stories or large packages
- Developing and maintaining in-house editorial tools that allow editors to produce their own basic interactives, such as polls, quizzes, and charts
- Managing the assistant interactives editor and interactives interns
- Pitching at weekly ideas meetings
- Coding on deadline in response to breaking news
Please submit:
- A cover letter
- A résumé
- Four examples of interactives that you've worked on
The position is full-time, on staff, with benefits, and can be located in either Slate's New York or Washington, D.C., offices. Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. The deadline for applications is Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.
To apply, email interactivesjob@gmail.com.
Slate is looking for an office manager to be part of a dynamic digital media company. The individual in this role will provide day-to-day administrative support to the Brooklyn office and will also help manage and organize internal office operations. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with the management team of a digital magazine with award-winning journalism and industry-leading design and technology. The ideal candidate is a jack of all trades with a strong attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. Applicants must be proactive self-starters who are efficient, creative, and personable. Interest in media is a bonus!
Responsibilities:
- Work with outside vendors to procure supplies and maintain office and computer equipment
- Coordinate with building facilities
- Maintain office records including invoices
- Interact and facilitate activities and meetings with various departments and clients
- Prepare and file expense reports and invoices in a timely manner
- Greet visitors and guests
Requirements:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to adapt to various requests and projects with ease
- High level of competency with minimal supervision
- Must have ability to maintain high level of professionalism and confidentiality
- In-depth knowledge of MS Office, especially Outlook and Excel
- Bachelor's degree preferred
This position will be based in our Brooklyn office.
Please submit a résumé and cover letter to SlateTalent@slate.com.
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Slate is a multimedia digital publishing company focused on politics, news, business, technology, and culture. Slate's smart, witty takes on current events have been recognized with numerous awards, including the National Magazine Award for General Excellence Online. This is a unique opportunity to work closely with an executive team and with award-winning journalists and industry-leading design and technology professionals. Are you a curious, problem-solver, who is also proactive, efficient, creative, personable, and resourceful? Are you looking for a team of thoughtful and respectful, questioning and inspiring, fun and funny people who are constantly thinking about the news and journalism? If so, we'd love to hear from you!
The Slate Group is looking for two dynamic digital sales executives with passion and understanding of the custom creative market and the desire and drive to lead the charge in Chicago and the Midwest and in San Francisco and the Pacific Northwest.
Candidates should have existing digital sales experience or have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities in a related role. A must-have is experience in developing business and navigating complex organizations to achieve success. Experience with digital video, podcasting, and events, with a strong capability to sell multiplatform, creative concepts, and ideas are all pluses. Candidates must be comfortable working strategically across clients and agencies. Both roles report to the vice president, head of sales, in New York.
Responsibilities:
- Manage and further expand an existing sales territory in Chicago or San Francisco by cultivating existing and developing new relationships
- Make regular, high-level sales calls, build Slate's visibility in the relevant market and actively engage in the team's success
- Develop integrated, multimedia solutions and best practices so Slate is considered a top partner with its clients and prospective clients
- Manage the sales pipeline to provide accurate planning and reporting of pacing to quarterly goals
- Achieve or exceed revenue goals on a regular basis
Are You This Person?
- Ability and desire to work collaboratively from a remote office
- Strong strategic and negotiation skills
- Excellent idea generator with strong storytelling capabilities
- Ability to help clients develop new integrated marketing opportunities
- Experience selling custom creative programming including, audio, video, interactive, and live elements
- Appreciation of clients' business needs and resourcefulness in creating solutions to meet their challenges
- Outstanding communication skills, including the ability to communicate with a wide range of senior client and agency contacts
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Detail-oriented and ability to work on one's own taking initiative and being resourceful
- Desire to work within an environment that balances the successful achievement of commercial goals with a fun professional atmosphere
- Five-plus years' experience working in a media sales role that includes account management, with a consultative sales approach
- No relocation available; candidates should come for the respective territories.
To Apply
Please send your résumé and contact info to slatetalent@slate.com. In the subject line please indicate the Sales Director location that is appropriate for you. For example: "Sales Director San Francisco" or "Sales Director Chicago." Applications without résumés will not be considered.
You can also apply through LinkedIn: Please paste the appropriate link into your browser and submit your résumé and LinkedIn profile.
For the job posting in San Francisco:
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs2/cap/view/153887322?pathWildcard=153887322&trk=job_capjs
For the job posting in Chicago:
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs2/cap/view/153887324?pathWildcard=153887324&trk=job_capjs
Slate is committed to excellence through diversity, which involves attracting talented people from diverse backgrounds and traditions. We encourage everyone to apply.
Slate is seeking a part-time copy editor/web producer to join our New York office. Candidates will be quick-thinking and exacting editors familiar with AP style and well-versed in grammar and usage. The job entails copy-editing content, guiding it through the production process, developing a symbiotic relationship with the publishing system, and feeling ownership over what appears in the pages of the magazine. Experience at an online publication is a plus. The ability to work fast, independently, and with good humor in a small team environment is a must. This is a part-time position without benefits.
Qualifications:
- Desire to work in a fast-paced news environment
- A healthy obsession with grammar and usage
- Working knowledge of AP style
- Ability to multitask and prioritize among several projects
- Familiarity with content management systems a plus
To apply, please include a résumé and a cover letter.
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the copy editor position, click here.
Slate is looking for a high-energy, self-motivated editor/shooter/producer. Must have experience working in fast-paced deadline-driven environments. Our small, flexible team is looking for someone who is: smart, witty, proactive, solution seeking, organized, efficient, creative, thoughtfully communicative, detail-oriented, a team player, hardworking, instinctive, can pivot when news breaks, and takes direction well. The ideal candidate can easily navigate the digital landscape and possesses a nose for viral content. At Slate, every idea is heard. It's the perfect place for those looking to spread their wings. Entrepreneurial attitudes are recognized, rewarded, and admired—the hungrier you are, the more you will excel.
Technical skills required: master of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. Canon is your middle name. Experience writing scripts for video. This editor/shooter/producer will be tasked with conceiving, pitching, and creating original video content for Slate that is insightful, off-beat, on-brand, engaging, and shareable.
Please include your résumé and add your cover letter and reel as an attachment. Salary commensurate with experience.
Slate is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to sourcing applicants of diverse backgrounds and perspectives and all candidates are evaluated solely on their qualifications to perform the work.
To apply for the video editor/producer position, click here.
Since Slate magazine helped pioneer podcasting back in 2005, the technology powering on-demand audio has barely changed
But it's about to.
In 2015, Slate launched Panoply, which brings millions of listeners the smartest conversations that podcasting has to offer through 50 shows from the New York Times Magazine, Vulture, Huffington Post, Gretchen Rubin, Tablet, Sports Illustrated, and many more.
Panoply is a tight-knit group of some of the smartest engineers, producers, entrepreneurs, and thinkers, and today we're looking for a brilliant Ruby on Rails developer to help us chart the future of podcasting.
You'd be joining us in our brand-new, bright and open, collaborative office space just steps from the Metro in Washington.
Working at Panoply also means flexible office hours, casual dress, full benefits, great salaries, team happy hours, and working alongside our colleagues at Slate.
Do you have:
- Strong experience with Ruby on Rails
- A focus on object-oriented design and beautiful, well-tested, and maintainable code
- Knowledge of front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and JQuery
- Good knowledge of relational databases
- Experience or familiarity with agile development
- An eagerness to communicate, work collaboratively, pair programs, and solve complex problems
- A passion for innovation, pushing the boundaries and trying new tools and technologies
Panoply welcomes applicants of diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the Ruby on Rails developer position, click here.
Slate magazine helped pioneer podcasting back in 2005, but in the 10 years since, the technology powering on-demand audio has barely changed.
But it's about to.
In 2015, Slate launched Panoply, which brings millions of listeners the smartest conversation that podcasting has to offer through 50 shows from the New York Times Magazine, Vulture, Huffington Post, Gretchen Rubin, Tablet, Sports Illustrated, and many more.
Panoply is a tightknit group of some of the smartest engineers, producers, entrepreneurs, and thinkers. We're looking for a brilliant front-end designer/developer to help us chart the future of podcasting from our offices in Washington, D.C.
Working at Panoply means flexible office hours, casual dress, full benefits, competitive salaries, an office 20 steps from the Metro exit, team happy hours, and working alongside our colleagues at Slate. We have a friendly work environment, but coolness under pressure and comfort with short time horizons are a must.
The Position
We need a user-experience-oriented front-end designer/developer who relishes in the design process—from dashed-out whiteboard concepts to full-fidelity design. We want somebody who can debate the finer points of UI/UX, analyze the DOM, prioritize page performance, and implement designs that work for all screens.
You must have a strong visual eye along with expertise in the standard Web stack and be able to communicate clearly with co-workers and clients.
Responsibilities:
- Create design guidelines and standards to ensure consistent user experiences across platforms
- Collaborate closely with stakeholders and the product team to conceptualize new products and features wherever user needs are not being met
- Produce prototypes of varying degrees of fidelity
- Shepherd projects from wireframes through full visual design and development
- Follow through on designs with clean, performant code
- Walk colleagues and stakeholders through design decisions
- Continually lift the standard for design across the organization through your work
- Troubleshoot and solve problems when testing and publishing new products
- Participate in meetings with nontechnical staff regarding user experience
Requirements:
- Someone who's hard-working, smart, and nice
- Experience with HTML5, CSS3, and modern JavaScript
- Experience with considerations needed when building sites for mobile devices
- Experience with tools for analyzing and diagnosing Web page performance
- Excitement about new technologies and techniques, along with a strong desire to learn and evolve
- Experience with git
Bonus points if you:
- Have experience working in stacks such as Ruby on Rails
- Have worked with slim and sass
- Have designed audio interfaces
- Have a love for all things podcast
- Can pronounce Panoply properly
About Panoply
Panoply, launched in 2015, is an innovative, full-service podcast network for media brands, authors, personalities, and premier organizations.
Panoply provides production, audience development, sales, and technology services for its expanding number of partners. We're a fast-moving team aiming to build an industry-leading company led by high-quality content, innovative sales solutions, and industry leading technology.
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the front-end designer/developer position, click here.
Slate is seeking an energetic, resourceful, hard-working, detail-oriented creative thinker to produce/edit a weekly video series. Responsibilities include: video editing, writing, producing, and shooting. The ideal candidate would have excellent news and editorial judgment, proficiency is FCP or Adobe Premiere (After Effects a plus) and a background in all phases of digital production.
The job is not office-based—our freelancers work from home on their own equipment. This is a part-time position. Day rate is commensurate with experience. Please include a résumé as well as a link to your reel or body of work.
Slate welcomes applicants of diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the freelance video editor/producer position, click here.
Candidates for the D.C. editorial internship must be available to work in Slate's Washington, D.C., office 29 hours per week. They must be highly organized, have a proven interest in journalism, and be very familiar with Slate. They must also be able to work quickly, efficiently, and without much supervision. There will be opportunity for writing blog posts and articles. This internship is paid D.C. minimum wage (currently $11.50/hour).
To apply, include a résumé, a brief cover letter, a 300-word critique of any Slate story from the past two months, and three clips or writing samples. At least some of the clips should relate to politics, policy, the law, science, or other Washington-related topics.
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the summer (roughly May through August) 2017 D.C. editorial internship, send the materials mentioned above as a single PDF file to dcslateinterns@slate.com with the subject line "Summer 2017 internship" by Feb. 26.
Candidates for the culture internship must be available to work in Slate's New York office 30 hours per week. They must be highly organized, have a proven interest in the arts, and be very familiar with Slate. They must also be able to work quickly, efficiently, and without much supervision. Strong writing and editing skills are required. To apply, include a résumé, a cover letter that clearly outlines your availability and cultural interests, as well as an original 400-word Brow Beat post about a cultural topic that interests you.
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the New York editorial internship, please send applications to SlateInternNY@gmail.com by Dec. 1.
Slate is hiring an editorial intern for Slate Plus, our membership program. Candidates must be available to work 29 hours per week in Slate's Brooklyn office. This position is paid hourly and involves writing, editing, fact-checking, and some light audio editing and production. The ideal candidate is an idea-generating machine who works quickly and independently.
To apply, include a résumé, one clip or writing sample, a cover letter that doesn't put us to sleep, and a 300-word critique of Slate's membership program.
Slate welcomes candidates with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
To apply for the winter 2017 Slate Plus internship, send the materials mentioned above to SlateInternNY@gmail.com by Dec. 4.