The Complicated Future of Reproductive Science, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

March 17 2017 7:56 PM
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Mom and Dad Are Fighting on the complicated future of reproductive science, with special guest Bonnie Rochman, author of  The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids—and the Kids We Have(begins at 00:00:35).
  • The Culture Gabfest on a new album from The Magnetic Fields (00:17:45). Plus, the problem of reconciling physics and conciousness (00:27:55).
  • The Political Gabfest on the new Muslim ban (00:30:15).
  • And in the pilot episode of I Have to Ask, Slate’s Isaac Chotiner talks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about whether the Democratic Party can survive the Trump era (00:43:55).