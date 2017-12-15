The United States After the GOP’s Tax Cut, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Slate Money on the United States after the GOP’s tax plan (begins at 00:00:35)
- Amicus on Masterpiece Cakeshop (00:16:50)
- Mom and Dad Are Fighting on what parents should know about the livestreaming site Periscope (00:45:35)
- Trumpcast on the president’s continued attacks on the press (00:57:50)
- The Culture Gabfest on I, Tonya, the new biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding (01:15:00)