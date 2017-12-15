 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of Dec. 15.

The United States After the GOP’s Tax Cut, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Dec. 15 2017 3:25 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

Sens. John Barrasso, Orrin Hatch, Mitch McConnell, John Thune, and John Cornyn talk with reporters following the weekly Senate Republican Policy Committee luncheon in the U.S. Capitol, Nov. 28 in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Slate Money on the United States after the GOP’s tax plan (begins at 00:00:35)
  • Amicus on Masterpiece Cakeshop (00:16:50)
  • Mom and Dad Are Fighting on what parents should know about the livestreaming site Periscope (00:45:35)
  • Trumpcast on the president’s continued attacks on the press (00:57:50)
  • The Culture Gabfest on I, Tonya, the new biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding (01:15:00)