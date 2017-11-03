Why the Reconstruction Era Matters in 2017, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- The DoubleX Gabfest on working with Leon Wieseltier, with special guest Franklin Foer, former editor of the New Republic (begins at 00:00:30)
- the Culture Gabfest on the return of Will & Grace (00:27:15)
- the debut of If/Then, a new podcast about technology and Silicon Valley (00:43:15)
- and the first episode of Reconstruction, a new Slate Academy hosted by Jamelle Bouie and Rebecca Onion (01:04:30)