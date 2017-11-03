 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of Nov 3.

Why the Reconstruction Era Matters in 2017, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Nov. 3 2017 6:06 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • The DoubleX Gabfest on working with Leon Wieseltier, with special guest Franklin Foer, former editor of the New Republic (begins at 00:00:30) 
  • the Culture Gabfest on the return of Will & Grace (00:27:15)
  • the debut of If/Then, a new podcast about technology and Silicon Valley (00:43:15)
  • and the first episode of Reconstruction, a new Slate Academy hosted by Jamelle Bouie and Rebecca Onion (01:04:30)