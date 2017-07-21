Wimbledon, Al Gore, and the Collapse of Trumpcare, in This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Hang Up and Listen on the Wimbledon tennis tournament, with Howard Bryant of ESPN (begins at 00:00:30)
- Trumpcast on what the Russians wanted, with special guest Bill Browder (00:14:35)
- the Culture Gabfest on an infamous David Brooks column (00:39:55)
- The Gist on An Inconvenient Sequel, with special guest Al Gore (00:54:00)
- and the Political Gabfest on the collapse of Trumpcare (01:10:45)