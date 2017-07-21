 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of July 21.

Wimbledon, Al Gore, and the Collapse of Trumpcare, in This Week’s Best Podcasts

July 21 2017 3:31 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images, and Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen on the Wimbledon tennis tournament, with Howard Bryant of ESPN (begins at 00:00:30)
  • Trumpcast on what the Russians wanted, with special guest Bill Browder (00:14:35)
  • the Culture Gabfest on an infamous David Brooks column (00:39:55)
  • The Gist on An Inconvenient Sequel, with special guest Al Gore (00:54:00)
  • and the Political Gabfest on the collapse of Trumpcare (01:10:45)