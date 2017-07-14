What It Will Take for the GOP to Abandon Trump, in This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Hang Up and Listen in conversation with the Progressive Liberal, Daniel Harnsberger’s professional wrestling persona (begins at 00:00:25)
- the DoubleX Gabfest on having kids at the end of the world (00:18:10)
- the Culture Gabfest on the song of the summer (00:33:10)
- and the Political Gabfest on Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting (00:51:20)