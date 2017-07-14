 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of July 14.

What It Will Take for the GOP to Abandon Trump, in This Week’s Best Podcasts

July 14 2017 6:14 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

Donald Trump, Jr.,
Donald Trump, Jr., (L) places a hand on the shoulder of his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, during in a rally on the final night of the 2016 US presidential election at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 7, 2016.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen in conversation with the Progressive Liberal, Daniel Harnsberger’s professional wrestling persona (begins at 00:00:25)
  • the DoubleX Gabfest on having kids at the end of the world (00:18:10)
  • the Culture Gabfest on the song of the summer (00:33:10)
  • and the Political Gabfest on Donald Trump Jr.’s Russian meeting (00:51:20)