Claws, Naomi Klein, and the Senate’s Trumpcare Bill, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Trumpcast on the Trump Brand and the conversation that isn't happening on the left, with special guest Naomi Klein (begins at 00:00:35)
- the Culture Gabfest on Claws, the new drama from TNT (00:25:55)
- The Gist on the racial gap, with special guest Thomas Shapiro, author of Toxic Inequality: How America’s Wealth Gap Destroys Mobility, Deepens the Racial Divide, and Threatens Our Future (00:40:50)
- Trumpcare Tracker on the Senate health care bill (01:09:10)
- and the Political Gabfest on the future of partisan gerrymandering (01:24:15)