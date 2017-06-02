 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of June 2.

Jared Kushner and the Russia Investigation, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

June 2 2017 7:07 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Mom and Dad Are Fighting on parenting when your child has a mental illness, with special guest Andee Brown (begins at 00:00:30)
  • Hang Up and Listen on the life and legacy of Frank Deford, with special guest Charles P. Pierce, a writer for Esquire (00:24:20)
  • Trumpcast on Jared Kushner, with special guest Tim O’Brien, executive editor at Bloomberg View (00:42:30)
  • And the Political Gabfest on the Paris climate accord (00:59:55)