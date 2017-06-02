Jared Kushner and the Russia Investigation, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Mom and Dad Are Fighting on parenting when your child has a mental illness, with special guest Andee Brown (begins at 00:00:30)
- Hang Up and Listen on the life and legacy of Frank Deford, with special guest Charles P. Pierce, a writer for Esquire (00:24:20)
- Trumpcast on Jared Kushner, with special guest Tim O’Brien, executive editor at Bloomberg View (00:42:30)
- And the Political Gabfest on the Paris climate accord (00:59:55)