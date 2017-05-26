Assault the Press, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- The Gist on the meaning of “errant national security horseshit,” with special guest Benjamin Wittes, editor in chief of Lawfare (begins at 00:00:20)
- The Culture Gabfest on The Bachelorette’s relationship with race (00:16:45) and Alex Tizon’s essay “My Family’s Slave” (00:32:15)
- The Political Gabfest on what to make of Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte’s literal assault on the press (00:46:10)