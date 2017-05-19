 The best of Slate podcasts for the weekend of May 19.

How to Write a Good Celebrity Profile, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

May 19 2017 5:48 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • I Have to Ask on what it’s really like to cover this White House, with special guest Ashley Parker, a Washington Post political reporter (begins at 00:00:25)
  • The Culture Gabfest on the art of the celebrity profile (00:27:15), plus a brief guide to giving better advice (00:43:15)
  • The Political Gabfest on the Trump presidency’s continuing descent into chaos (00:56:45), then cocktail chatter (01:20:25)