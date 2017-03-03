 The best of Slate podcasts for the week of Feb. 27.

Uber, Get Out, and Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

March 3 2017 5:15 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen on how sports television would have handled the Best Pictures mishap at the Oscars (begins at 00:00:35)
  • Slate Money on Uber’s continuing public relations woes, with special guest Heather Long, CNN Money’s senior markets and economy writer (00:14:20)
  • The Culture Gabfest on Get Out, a horror-comedy written and directed by Jordan Peele (00:27:55)
  • The Political Gabfest on the Justice Department under Jeff Sessions (00:42:05)
  • And The Gist on a fable that explains everything you need to know about President Trump’s speech to Congress (00:57:55)