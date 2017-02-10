Riverdale, Tom Brady’s Politics, and Trump’s Chaotic Start on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Best of Slate Podcasts
Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.
In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:
- Hang Up and Listen on Tom Brady’s politics and what to make of Donald Trump’s connections to the New England Patriots (begins at 00:00:40);
- Slate Money on how psychometric profiles were used to influence the 2016 election (00:13:45);
- Trumpcast on the president’s chaotic first two weeks, with special guest Yascha Mounk (00:25:30);
- The Culture Gabfest on Riverdale, a new teen drama series (00:48:50);
- And the Political Gabfest on the contentious Senate confirmations and the GOP’s rebuke of Elizabeth Warren (01:02:30).