Riverdale, Tom Brady’s Politics, and Trump’s Chaotic Start on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Feb. 10 2017 2:54 PM
The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Hang Up and Listen on Tom Brady’s politics and what to make of Donald Trump’s connections to the New England Patriots (begins at 00:00:40);
  • Slate Money on how psychometric profiles were used to influence the 2016 election (00:13:45);
  • Trumpcast on the president’s chaotic first two weeks, with special guest Yascha Mounk (00:25:30);
  • The Culture Gabfest on Riverdale, a new teen drama series (00:48:50);
  • And the Political Gabfest on the contentious Senate confirmations and the GOP’s rebuke of Elizabeth Warren (01:02:30).