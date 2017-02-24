 The best of Slate podcasts for the week of Feb. 20.

The Disappearance of Richard Simmons, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

The Disappearance of Richard Simmons, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Comments
Slate Plus
Your all-access pass
Feb. 24 2017 5:29 PM
Comments

The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

471736430

StudioM1

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Slate Money on the past and future of the New York Times paywall, with special guest Leigh Gallagher, an assistant managing editor at Fortune and author of  The Airbnb Story (begins at 00:00:30);
  • The DoubleX Gabfest on sexism at Uber, with special guest BuzzFeed writer Nitasha Tiku (00:12:30);
  • The Culture Gabfest on the new podcast Missing Richard Simmons (00:24:10);
  • And the Political Gabfest on President Trump’s rollback of transgender bathroom guidelines (00:38:15).