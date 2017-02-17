 The best of Slate podcasts for the week of Feb. 13.

Writing the Next Fifty Shades of Grey, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Writing the Next Fifty Shades of Grey, on This Week’s Best Podcasts

Comments
Slate Plus
Your all-access pass
Feb. 17 2017 5:17 PM
Comments

The Best of Slate Podcasts

Only have time for one podcast this week? Make it this one.

471736430

StudioM1

In this edition of our members-only podcast digest, listen to the best segments of the week:

  • Slate Money on how to publish a hit book with special guest Derek Thompson, a senior editor at the Atlantic and the author of  Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction(begins at 00:00:30);
  • Mom and Dad Are Fighting on how parents should help their kids get through their homework with special guest Rebecca Lavoie, a writer and a panelist on the Crime Writers On podcast (00:14:55);
  • Culture Gabfest on the Cartoon Network show Steven Universe and an early review of Saturday Night Live in the Trump era (00:24:30);
  • and the Political Gabfest on what’s next in the Trump–Russia saga with special guest Julia Ioffe, an Atlantic staff writer (00:58:25).