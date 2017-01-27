Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 23.

In a Jan. 26 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled former Mexican President Vicente Fox’s first name.



In a Jan. 25 Bad Astronomy, Phil Plait misidentified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

In a Jan. 25 Jurisprudence, Richard L. Hasen misstated when the Presidential Commission on Election Administration was launched. It was after the 2012 election, not the 2008 election.

In a Jan. 25 Moneybox blog post, Helaine Olen misstated that the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 20,000. It hit that number shortly after opening.

In a Jan. 24 Politics, Leon Neyfakh misstated that the total amount Americans spend annually on international tourism is $150 million. It is $150 billion.

In a Jan. 24 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that David Brooks only lived in “Middle America” during college. He also lived in Chicago for approximately two years after graduating.

In a Jan. 23 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misidentified the @HWNDUS Twitter account as the official Twitter account for the He Will Not Divide Us project. It is a fan account.

In a Jan. 23 Brow Beat, Chris Molanphy misspelled Courteney Cox’s first name.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 23 Hang Up and Listen show page miscredited a story about Tim Raines to the Ringer. It was published in FiveThirtyEight.

In a Jan. 23 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misstated that Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring a “National Day of Patriotic Devotion” on Jan. 20, 2018. It was on Jan. 20, 2017.

In a Jan. 23 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Cecile Richards, EMILY’s List president Stephanie Schriock, NARAL Pro-Choice America president Ilyse Hogue, and Democracy Alliance president Gara LaMarche were not at the Women’s March in Washington. He also misspelled Richards’ last name and misstated that Pete Buttigieg was the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg is South Bend’s current mayor.

In a Jan. 23 XX Factor, Heather Schwedel misstated that when reversed, a clip from the inauguration shows Melania Trump’s smile turning into a frown. When the footage is played backward, her frown turns into a smile.

In a Jan. 22 DoubleX, Katy Waldman misidentified the room in which the president’s signing ceremony took place. It was the U.S. Capitol’s President’s Room, not the Oval Office.

In a Jan. 12 Books, Ardo Omer misstated that the character Rufus Weylin in Kindred is the son of a slave. He bore children with a slave.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 22 Politics misquoted Kellyanne Conway as insisting that Sean Spicer had offered “alternate facts.” She said “alternative facts.”