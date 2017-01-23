Trump’s “Patriotic Devotion” Proclamation Reads Like a Patriotic Erotic Novel Starring America

Donald Trump, the current president of the United States of America and staged writer of tremendous addresses on legal pads with Sharpies, didn’t waste any time rolling out his administration’s rhetorical style in the opening hours of his presidency. In a proclamation signed shortly after being sworn in, that will be officially published Tuesday, Trump declared his Inauguration a “National Day of Patriotic Devotion." “A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart,” the proclamation reads. “Our Constitution is written on parchment, but it lives in the hearts of the American people.” The purple text reads like a patriot erotic romance novel. There were, thankfully, no mentions of America’s collective loins, but it was close.