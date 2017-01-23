Top Democrats Missed Women's Marches to Attend Luxury Donor Retreat Thrown by Clinton Henchman

Screen shot/Bloomberg

Saturday was probably the best day for progressives in the United States since the last time Barack Obama was elected. Roughly 3 million (!) people joined women's marches across the country in a unexpectedly enormous demonstration of enthusiasm (and, perhaps more crucially, organization). And yet a number of the most influential figures in Democratic politics—the people who are ostensibly responsible for translating this energy into political and electoral action—missed the marches completely because they were at a retreat for bajillionaire donors at something called the "Turnberry Isle" luxury resort near Miami.

The gathering was hosted by David Brock, the onetime Clinton-hating right-wing quasi-journalist goon who switched sides and, during the last election cycle, ran a number of pro-Hillary SuperPACs and advocacy groups. (Hat tip to the Observer for its colorfully accurate description of Brock as a "henchman.") Among the attendees at Brock's event, via a program helpfully snagged by the New Republic:

Five of the candidates running for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee, including Keith Ellison and Thomas Perez. (The one candidate who marched instead of attending the retreat was former South Bend, Indiana mayor and Slate contributor Pete Buttigieg. Attaboy, Mayor Pete!)

contributor Pete Buttigieg. Attaboy, Mayor Pete!) Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, AFL-CIO political director Michael Podhorzer, and the presidents of EMILY's List, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the Democracy Alliance. ( Correction, Jan. 23: Richards was at a retreat event on Friday but spoke at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. EMILY's list president Stephanie Schriock attended the D.C. march as well. This post also initially misspelled Cecile Richards' name. Sorry, Cecile Richards!)

Richards was at a retreat event on Friday but spoke at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. EMILY's list president Stephanie Schriock attended the D.C. march as well. This post also initially misspelled Cecile Richards' name. Sorry, Cecile Richards!) "More than 120" major Democratic donors. (The event was also a fundraiser for Brock's organizations.)

James Carville

Rahm Emanuel

Jennifer Granholm

Former Joe Biden chief of staff Ron Klain

New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman

Keith Olbermann, for some reason

Harold Ford Jr., who was last seen in electoral politics losing a 2006 Senate race, has worked on Wall Street ever since, and who somehow nonetheless appeared on a panel called "Democratic Messaging That Can Work."

In case you were wondering, yes, the phrase "thought leader" did appear in the program.

The Washington Free Beacon, meanwhile, wrote that reporters who attended the event were only allowed into three of its events and were asked not to talk to any of the donors or speakers present.