Is Sam Hinkie’s “Process” Finally Paying Off?

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and special guest Jack Hamilton talk about the NFL’s conference championship games, Matt Ryan’s great play and blah personality, and the nation’s long love/hate affair with the New England Patriots. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard also joins the show to discuss the streaking Philadelphia 76ers and whether Sam Hinkie’s oft-lampooned “process” is actually working. Finally, they talk about the inductions of Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Iván Rodríguez into the Baseball Hall of Fame and examine how Ryan Thibodaux’s effort to make ballots public might change voting habits.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Richaun Holmeses:

Jack’s Richaun Holmes: Isaiah Thomas is the NBA’s shortest superstar.

Stefan’s Richaun Holmes: Jim Bouton is auctioning off the materials from his seminal baseball memoir Ball Four.

Josh’s Richaun Holmes: A quick schedule fix for the NBA regular season: Make the Warriors and Cavs play each other three times.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan, Josh, and Jack Hamilton discuss saxophone player Mike Phillips’ national anthem performance at the NFC championship game and how it compares to the greatest sports anthems. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Mickey Capper.

Our intern is Adam Willis.