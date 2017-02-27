What Went Down at the Oscars
Recapping the night’s highs, lows, and that historic Moonlight win.
On this special episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Veralyn Williams recap the good, the bad, and the political of the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony—and of course, that incredible Best Picture win for Moonlight.
Check out:
- “Forget the Embarrassing Mix-Up. The Real Story Is Moonlight’s Historic Win”
- The complete list of 2017 Oscar winners
- Mahershala Ali becoming the first Muslim actor ever to win an Oscar
- Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s powerful protest speech, as delivered by astronaut Anousheh Ansari
- Viola Davis accepting Best Supporting Actress for Fences
- Barry Jenkins’ and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s acceptance speeches for Best Screenplay
- Aisha Harris on why we shouldn’t let a white savior narrative dominate this year’s Oscars
- Sam Adams on why Zootopia is the Crash of Best Animated Feature winners
- Casey Affleck’s Oscar win comes in spite of scrutiny about his past
And catch up on all of our “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar” conversations:
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.