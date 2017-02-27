What Went Down at the Oscars

Listen to Represent:

Advertisement



On this special episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Veralyn Williams recap the good, the bad, and the political of the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony—and of course, that incredible Best Picture win for Moonlight.

Check out:

And catch up on all of our “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar” conversations:

Advertisement



Don’t forget to join the conversation using #OscarsRepresent.

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.