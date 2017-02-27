 2017 Oscars postmortem: The highs, the lows, and that historic Moonlight win.

What Went Down at the Oscars

What Went Down at the Oscars

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Feb. 27 2017 2:55 PM

What Went Down at the Oscars

Recapping the night’s highs, lows, and that historic Moonlight win.

3000x3000_PANOPLY_Represent-20161011

Listen to Represent:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On this special episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and Veralyn Williams recap the good, the bad, and the political of the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony—and of course, that incredible Best Picture win for Moonlight.

Check out:

And catch up on all of our “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar” conversations:

Advertisement

Don’t forget to join the conversation using #OscarsRepresent.

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Veralyn Williams is a Slate podcast producer.