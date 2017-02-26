Mahershala Ali Just Became the First Muslim Actor to Ever Win an Oscar

 Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

Feb. 26 2017 10:24 PM

Mahershala Ali’s win for Best Supporting Actor is also a timely piece of history-making: He’s the first Muslim actor to ever win an Academy Award. (The late Omar Sharif was nominated for Lawrence of Arabia but didn’t win.) The Moonlight co-star previously detailed his conversion to Islam in a powerful speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, turning a story about his close relationship with his Christian preacher mother into a statement about tolerance, and he has not shied away from politics in other instances on his path to the Dolby Theater.

On Sunday night, however, the newly-minted Oscar winner kept his speech short and sweet, a humble and deeply thankful acceptance of an award that wasn’t just wholly deserved, but also quietly groundbreaking.

