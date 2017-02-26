Here Is Your Complete List of 2017 Oscar Winners
The 2017 Academy Awards will air on ABC Sunday night, with La La Land leading the pack with a record-tying 14 nominations. Can Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, or Hidden Figures snatch a Best Picture win away from Damien Chazelle’s musical love letter to Hollywood? Will Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Best Original Song for Moana, obtain the O he needs to achieve EGOT status? Could it be a record-shattering night for black actors and filmmakers?
We’ll be updating the list below with the winners as they’re announced, and you can check out the rest of Slate’s Oscar coverage here.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Isablle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
**Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
**Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
**O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: the James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Costume Design
Allied
**Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
**Suicide Squad
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Sound Editing
**Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
**Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Documentary Short
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Intériuers
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode