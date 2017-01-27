 #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, on Represent.

Represent Talks #OscarsSoWhite With Movement Creator April Reign on What Still Needs to Be Done

Represent Talks #OscarsSoWhite With Movement Creator April Reign on What Still Needs to Be Done

Jan. 27 2017 2:13 PM

#OscarsSoWhite Creator April Reign

The prominent activist shares her thoughts on this year’s crop of Oscar nominees and the work that still needs to be done.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to April Reign about how she inadvertently started the #OscarsSoWhite movement and what work still needs to be done. Also, Slate writer Christina Cauterucci comes on to chat about Hidden Figures and the Women’s March on Washington.

Production by Veralyn Williams.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.