Represent Talks #OscarsSoWhite With Movement Creator April Reign on What Still Needs to Be Done

#OscarsSoWhite Creator April Reign
The prominent activist shares her thoughts on this year’s crop of Oscar nominees and the work that still needs to be done.
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to April Reign about how she inadvertently started the #OscarsSoWhite movement and what work still needs to be done. Also, Slate writer Christina Cauterucci comes on to chat about Hidden Figures and the Women’s March on Washington.
Check out:
- Slate: “Hidden Figures Is a Powerful Statement Against Bathroom Discrimination”
- Represent producer Veralyn Williams discussing Hidden Figures on the Culture Gabfest
- April’s Ebony op-ed: “Here’s Why Lee Daniels Is Wrong About #OscarsSoWhite”
- Slate: “Finally, the Academy Acknowledges Black Stories Don’t All Have to Be About Oppression or Slavery”
- Some of the best memes of Melania Trump and Michelle Obama’s awkward exchange
- Jezebel: “I Want to Trust the Women’s Marchers”
Production by Veralyn Williams.