Former Black Panther Jamal Joseph on His New Film, Chapter and Verse

Filmmaker and Former Black Panther Jamal Joseph
The activist on his new film, Chapter and Verse.
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to filmmaker, educator, and former Black Panther Jamal Joseph about his new film, Chapter and Verse. And this week in Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar, we talk the 1957 Oscar-winning film Sayonara with Phil Yu of the Angry Asian Man blog and Yoko Kawaguchi, author of Butterfly’s Sisters: The Geisha in Western Culture.
Chapter and Verse is currently showing in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. Find theater and show times here.
- Truman Capote New Yorker profile of Brando while he made Sayonara
- The Japan Times remembering Miyoshi Umeki
- Jamal Joseph’s TEDx talk: “Panther Baby: A Revolution of Knowledge and Equality”
- In Billboard: “Tupac Shakur’s ‘One Nation’: Associates Share Story Behind Late Rapper's Unreleased Album”
Production by Veralyn Williams.