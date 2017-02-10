Former Black Panther Jamal Joseph on His New Film, Chapter and Verse

Listen to Represent:

Advertisement



Join our Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar conversation by using #OscarsRepresent.

Chapter and Verse is currently showing in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. Find theater and show times here.

Check out:

Advertisement



Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/SM6602429398

Represent is brought to you by Casper, an online retailer of premium mattresses. Get $50 toward any mattress purchase by going to Casper.com/represent and using the promo code represent.