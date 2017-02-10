 Filmmaker and former Black Panther Jamal Joseph on Chapter and Verse.

Former Black Panther Jamal Joseph on His New Film, Chapter and Verse

Former Black Panther Jamal Joseph on His New Film, Chapter and Verse

Feb. 10 2017 7:39 AM

Filmmaker and Former Black Panther Jamal Joseph

The activist on his new film, Chapter and Verse.

3000x3000_PANOPLY_Represent-20161011

On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to filmmaker, educator, and former Black Panther Jamal Joseph about his new film, Chapter and Verse. And this week in Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar, we talk the 1957 Oscar-winning film Sayonara with Phil Yu of the Angry Asian Man blog and Yoko Kawaguchi, author of Butterfly’s Sisters: The Geisha in Western Culture.

Join our Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar conversation by using #OscarsRepresent.

Chapter and Verse is currently showing in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. Find theater and show times here.

Check out:

Production by Veralyn Williams.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.