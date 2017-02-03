Represent Talks Filmmaking as a Tool for Activism

Filmmaker Raoul Peck
The Oscar-nominated director on his James Baldwin doc I Am Not Your Negro. Plus, we revisit Dances With Wolves with blogger Adrienne Keene.
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to filmmaker and activist Raoul Peck about his Oscar-nominated James Baldwin documentary I Am Not Your Negro. We also kick off our monthlong series, Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar, and revisit Dances With Wolves with writer/professor Adrienne Keene.
Production by Veralyn Williams.