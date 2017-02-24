Looking Back at the Historic 2002 Oscars

Revisiting the Historic 2002 Oscars With Comedians W. Kamau Bell and Kevin Avery
The night Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier all took home Academy Awards.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by comedians and writers W. Kamau Bell and Kevin Avery, who host the Denzel Washington Is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period podcast, to revisit the historic 2002 Oscar night when Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier all took home statuettes.
- Reports about Russell Crowe’s reaction to his 2002 British Academy of Film and Television Arts speech getting cut short
- Comedian W. Kamau Bell reflecting on the 2002 Oscars in the midst of #OscarsSoWhite in the Hollywood Reporter
- Sidney Poitier receiving his Honorary Award from the academy
- Halle Berry accepting her Oscar for Best Actress
- Denzel Washington’s Oscars acceptance speeches in 1990 for Supporting Actor and 2002 for Best Actor
