 Represent revisits the 2002 Oscar night where Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier made history.

Looking Back at the Historic 2002 Oscars

Looking Back at the Historic 2002 Oscars

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Feb. 24 2017 10:58 AM

Revisiting the Historic 2002 Oscars With Comedians W. Kamau Bell and Kevin Avery

The night Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier all took home Academy Awards.

3000x3000_PANOPLY_Represent-20161011

Listen to Represent:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed Download Play in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by comedians and writers W. Kamau Bell and Kevin Avery, who host the Denzel Washington Is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period podcast, to revisit the historic 2002 Oscar night when Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier all took home statuettes.

Join our “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar” conversation by using #OscarsRepresent.

Check out:

Advertisement

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

Represent is brought to you by Lyft. Become a Lyft driver for an easy way to earn some extra money. Sign up today at Lyft.com/represent and you’ll get a $500 new driver bonus after you complete 100 rides within 30 days.

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.