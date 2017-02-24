Looking Back at the Historic 2002 Oscars

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by comedians and writers W. Kamau Bell and Kevin Avery, who host the Denzel Washington Is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period podcast, to revisit the historic 2002 Oscar night when Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier all took home statuettes.

