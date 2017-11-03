Slate’s mistakes for the week of Oct. 30.

In a Nov. 2 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified Donna Brazile as a former Democratic National Committee board member rather than a former Democratic National Committee officer.

In a Nov. 1 Better Life Lab post, Margaret Hennessy misstated that Gma Village set a predetermined rate for child care services. In fact, Gma Village offers a suggested rate, but participants are free to negotiate that rate themselves.

In a Nov. 1 Brow Beat, Marissa Martinelli misspelled actress Jaime Ray Newman’s and actress Katharine Towne’s first names.

In an Oct. 31 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick and Scott Pilutik misstated that it would not be an understatement to characterize the attorney-client privilege as the cornerstone of criminal law. It would not be an overstatement.

In an Oct. 30 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misspelled screenwriter Beau Willimon’s last name.

In an Oct. 30 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated when signs of Russian incursion into the Democratic National Committee were first detected. It was September 2015, not November 2015.

In an Oct. 30 Technology, Heather Schwedel misidentified Paul Singer as Peter Singer.

Due to an editing error, an Oct. 29 Slatest misstated that Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison” at a meeting between players and owners. It was at a follow-up meeting that same day between owners and league officials.

In an Oct. 28 Science, Henry Grabar misstated that Miami has a double-A bond rating. The city’s credit rating varies between agencies and types of debt: Moody’s rating for the city of Miami, for example, is A1 for tax-backed debt and A2 for revenue-backed debt. Grabar also misstated the firm’s rating of Seaside Heights, which was A3, not AAA—“low credit risk” rather than “minimal credit risk.”

In Oct. 27 and Oct. 25 Slatests, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated when Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign representatives met with Russian individuals including Natalia Veselnitskaya. It was June 2016, not July 2016.

In an Oct. 25 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misstated that the New Yorker ran a cover depicting Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover on the week of Roosevelt’s inauguration. In fact, the cover was scheduled to run but was pulled after an assassination attempt against Roosevelt.

In an Oct. 25 Science, Neel V. Patel misstated that a comment by former chief NASA scientist Ellen Stofan about Blue Origin was not an understatement. It was not an overstatement.

In a Sept. 26 Technology, Will Oremus misstated that it was not an understatement to say that Twitter’s character limit had shaped the medium. It is not an overstatement.