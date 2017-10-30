Trump Campaign Adviser Pleads Guilty to Lying About Some Very Interesting Contact With Russia

Twitter

The headline news of the morning seemed to be that special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for a number of crimes related to his pre-campaign work for a Russia-aligned political party in Ukraine. But it's starting to look like a guilty plea that the Department of Justice announced with little fanfare on its website may be even more consequential going forward. Specifically, the DOJ posted some very intriguing information related to Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to making a number of false statements to the FBI about his 2016 contact with individuals purporting to represent the government of Russia.

Here's Papodopoulos' plea, which took place on Oct. 5 and was kept under seal until Monday:

Screenshot/DOJ

Advertisement



Another court document lays out who these "foreign nationals" were. One was an unnamed professor who "claimed to have substantial connections to Russian government officials" and who Papadopoulos met coincidentally (or "coincidentally"?) while traveling in Europe in March 2016 after he'd agreed to advise the Trump campaign. Another was a "female Russian national," purportedly related to Vladimir Putin, who the professor introduced him to. A third was a Moscow-based individual who purported to have connections within Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The DOJ says Papadopoulos corresponded with these individuals for several months about the possibility of setting up a meeting between Trump campaign staffers—or Trump himself—and Russian officials.

Meanwhile, Papadopoulos also repeatedly told "high-ranking" Trump campaign officials about his Russia contacts in an effort to make the meeting happen:

Screenshot/DOJ

The formal Trump campaign–Russia meeting that Papadopoulos was attempting to broker never took place. Based on earlier Washington Post reporting, though, we know that one of the "high-level officials" Papadopoulos was in touch with was Paul Manafort.

Meanwhile, the DOJ says Papadopoulus was told in person by one of his contacts in April 2016 that Russia possessed "thousands of emails" involving "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

Screenshot/DOJ

Advertisement



Signs of Russia-directed incursion into the Democratic National Committee's email system were detected as early as November 2015, and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta was hacked in March 2016. But the first DNC emails weren't released publicly by WikiLeaks until July.

Crucially, the DOJ document does not say whether Papadopoulos told any other Trump campaign officials about this "dirt." But it does say he lied to the FBI and deleted his Facebook account in an attempt to cover up the extent of his communications—and that after being arrested and, presumably, informed that he was in way over his head unless he struck a cooperation plea deal, he met with investigators on "numerous occasions" to "provide information."

Screenshot/DOJ

So, what we have here is evidence that a Trump campaign adviser was told by Russian contacts that the Russian government possessed incriminating emails related to Hillary Clinton. We also know that Papadopoulos made top Trump campaign officials, including Paul Manafort, repeatedly aware that he was in touch with these purported representatives of the Russian government. And we know that Papadopoulos was cooperating with investigators for months—cooperation that was kept secret until the same day that Paul Manafort was taken into custody.