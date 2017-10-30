Netflix Announces House of Cards Is Ending Next Year

In what can only be described as a total coincidence, Netflix has announced that House of Cards will be ending next year . The sixth season, currently in production, will be the streaming provider’s onetime crown jewel’s last.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, plans to end the series with its next season have “been in the works since the summer,” and while Netflix does not release ratings data, the space House of Cards once occupied in the cultural conversation has long since been taken over by other, stranger things. The statement by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon calling reports that Spacey made sexual advances on a 14-year-old Anthony Rapp “deeply troubling” preceded the announcement of House of Cards’ ending by nearly five full hours, so any attempt to link the one to the other would be simply far-fetched.* [Casts knowing glance at camera, raises eyebrow.]