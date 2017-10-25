 Cambridge Analytica asked Assange, WikiLeaks for hacked Hillary email.

Hey Look, It's Another Contact Between the Trump Campaign and Someone Connected to Russian Hackers

Oct. 25 2017 12:33 PM

Trump Campaign's Data Firm Contacted WikiLeaks to Ask for Access to Hacked Hillary Emails

Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix in New York City on Sept. 19, 2016.

The Daily Beast has a big scoop: The CEO of a data firm employed by the Trump campaign contacted Julian Assange last year to inquire about access to Hillary Clinton's deleted State Department emails. The CEO's name is Alexander Nix:

Nix, who heads Cambridge Analytica, told a third party that he reached out to Assange about his firm somehow helping the Wikileaks founder release Clinton’s missing emails, according to two sources familiar with a Congressional investigation into interactions between Trump associates and the Kremlin. Those sources also relayed that, according to Nix’s email, Assange told the Cambridge Analytica CEO that he didn’t want his help, and preferred to do the work on his own.
Somewhat confusingly, we're not talking here about the hacked Democratic National Committee/John Podesta emails that WikiLeaks did eventually release, but about the 33,000 ostensibly personal emails that Clinton deleted from her home server, which aren't actually known to have ever been hacked and were never released.

U.S. intelligence services and other researchers believe that the DNC/Podesta emails were hacked by entities working on behalf of Russia. (Assange has denied that Russia provided him with the emails, though this doesn't rule out the possibility that they were passed through a third party. Also, he might be lying.) Nix's action would thus mark the fourth known contact between a Trump surrogate and an an entity tied to Russian hacking:

Cambridge Analytica's primary owner is Trump megadonor Robert Mercer, and as of this April, Steve Bannon held a stake in it as well. The company also worked closely with Kushner during the campaign; special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly investigating, meanwhile, whether Trump's Kushner-supervised voter-targeting operation had any contact with the Russia-supported propaganda operation that distributed fabricated anti-Clinton material via social media.*

*Correction, Oct. 25, 2017: This post originally misspelled Robert Mueller’s last name.