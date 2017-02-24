Slate’s mistakes for the week of Feb. 20.

In a Feb. 22 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated when Richard Spencer was seen at CPAC. It was Thursday, not Friday.

In a Feb. 22 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated that IVF practitioners transfer embryos after five days of development. They transfer embryos after either three or five days.

In a Feb. 21 Video, Jon Kelvey misstated that a bill that would have required the National Science Foundation to prove its research was “in the national interest” passed the House of Representatives this month. The legislation was proposed in February 2016 and never became law.

In a Feb. 20 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem mistakenly omitted Feb. 15, 2016, from the list of past Presidents Days.

In a Feb. 20 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misspelled Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen’s last name.

In a Feb. 12 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Milo Yiannopoulos’ last name.