Every U.S. President’s Day, ranked from worst to first.

Regardless of political orientation, every American has strong opinions about the best and worst President’s Days in our nation’s history. People who dedicate their life to the study of the past feel even more strongly than civilians—you can’t put a group of U.S. historians in the same room for more than five minutes before they start bickering over their favorites. But which President’s Days were empirically the greatest? To answer that question, Slate polled* billions of academics, historians, pundits, and car dealers, and compiled their thoughts on the most historically significant, influential, and all around greatest President’s Days into this ranking, which runs from the worst President’s Day in American history all the way to the very best. (We started with 1880, back when it was called Washington’s Birthday—which, technically, it still is.) Where do your favorite President’s Days land?