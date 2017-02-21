How Scientists Studying Bee Hives Changed the Way the Internet Works

National Science Foundation

More than a decade ago, engineers John Bartholdi, Craig Tovey, and John Vande Vate became interested in bees. How exactly did a colony organize thousands of foragers to collect all the nectar needed to survive the winter? If the bees were to hire the engineers as consultants, could they improve on nature? To find out, they joined forces with honey bee researcher Thomas Seeley, painstakingly labeling and monitoring 4,000 bees in his upstate New York study colony.

What they discovered, as described in this video from the National Science Foundation, was the “honey bee algorithm,” a process that enables bee colonies to shift efficiently from depleted flower patches to full ones. It’s not what the would-be bee consultants would have suggested. It was better.

Advertisement



This was fascinating enough. But such efficiency didn’t just apply to hives. Some 15 years after the bee research, a computer scientist named Sunil Nakrani was searching for an algorithm that would make switching internet traffic between servers more efficient. It turned out the algorithm bees use to maximize their haul of nectar also works to optimize variable flows of internet data, proving up to 20 percent more efficient than competing algorithms. According to Tovey, at least one company that began using the Honey Bee Algorithm in late 2008 maximized its haul of web hosting revenue rather than honey.

The use of honey bee hive logic in the buzzing circuitry of the internet earned the original four investigators and Sunil a 2016 Golden Goose Award, which recognizes federally funded basic science that winds up having a big real-world impact.

The award is a counterpoint to the infamous Golden Fleece Award of former Senator William Proxmire, a Wisconsin Democrat who, in the ’70s and ’80s, bestowed this dubious recognition on federally funded researchers he believed had wasted taxpayer money. Often this was basic research Proxmire felt was strange, obscure or lacked an evident purpose. But as the surprise use of the honey bee algorithm shows, it’s impossible to anticipate which lines of inquiry will lead to the big payoff. Scientists must simply follow their curiosity and do good, rigorous science.