Good Morning From CPAC: Richard Spencer Is Here

David McNew/AFP/Getty Images

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—Alt-right leader Richard Spencer was spotted at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an annual gathering of conservative movement activists and leaders, on Friday morning. Spencer, has made at least one other appearance at CPAC as reported in Slate by David Weigel in 2014. The latest visit comes just days after the rescinding of an invitation to Milo Yiannopoulos to deliver the conference’s keynote address.

Spencer makes a habit of attending political events to court controversy. He was in Cleveland for the Republican National Convention in 2016 and was booted out of a libertarian gathering on Saturday.

At least one other leader of the alt-right has made a previous appearance at CPAC. In 2013, Matthew Heimbach of the white nationalist Traditionalist Youth Network came to CPAC with a companion who infamously suggested that slavery benefited slaves during a Q&A session at a panel on race.

Update Feb. 23, 2017, at 9:24 a.m.: Spencer is tweeting from the crowd of the conference, where White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is currently being interviewed.