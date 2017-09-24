Live Blog: How NFL Players are Protesting Trump Throughout Sunday

 How NFL players are protesting Trump throughout Sunday.

Sept. 24 2017 2:57 PM

Baltimore Ravens players kneel for the national anthem before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests were never explicitly about Donald Trump, but, thanks to the president’s comments at an Alabama rally on Friday night (as well as an ensuing series of tweets), Trump has made sure that he will be the focus of any and all protests this NFL Sunday. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said on Friday.

At the early game played in London between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, dozens of players took a knee and many others linked arms in solidarity. Jacksonville won 44-7, and no one was fired.

We'll be updating this live blog with news of protests around the league as today's games unfold.

