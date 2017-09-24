Dozens of NFL players take a knee during anthem after Trump criticizes protests for third day.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seems to be obsessed. The commander in chief woke up Sunday morning with a hankering to fire off a series of tweets once again calling for fans to boycott the NFL “until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country.” For those keeping count that marked the third day in a row the president criticized players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence. It seemed to be a taunt that will assure any protests that were already planned for today would suddenly become much larger.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The defiance was clear in the first NFL game of the day, where players displayed a strong sense of unity as about two dozen Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players took a knee and pretty much all the rest linked arms in solidarity. Among those joining the protest in London was Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who also took a knee. And it wasn’t just the players who displayed unity. Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, and Jaguars owner Shad Khan locked arms with the players during the national anthem.

Ravens and Jaguars players come together in a display of unity before kickoff in London. pic.twitter.com/dy8JDzOBas — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 24, 2017

Advertisement



The players who were kneeling then stood for “God Save the Queen,” Britain’s national anthem, although the players and coaches remained locked arm-in-arm.

On Facebook, the Jaguars published a photo with Khan at the center and a simple message: “Unity.”

The owner of the Ravens, Steve Bisciotti, also expressed support for the protesters through a statement released on Twitter during the first quarter of the game. “We recognize our players’ influence,” he said. “We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That’s democracy in its highest form.”

Statement from Owner Steve Bisciotti. pic.twitter.com/bdKWJ4UpCy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2017

The support from the owners continues the largely negative reaction to Trump’s initial statement on Friday night during a rally in Alabama. Even some who have supported Trump in the past expressed their opposition to the president, including Patriots CEO and Chairman Robert Kraft, who donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration. “I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday,” Kraft said. “I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities."

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Trump’s three-day marathon of NFL criticism began Friday night, when he harshly criticized owners for tolerating players who he said disrespect the United States by failing to stand up for the national anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said.