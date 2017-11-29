It Looks Like Project Veritas Tried to Sting Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

There hasn’t been a better feel good story in a long time than Project Veritas’ hilariously inept attempt to trick the Washington Post into publishing a false story about Roy Moore, even if, as Slate ’s Osita Nwanevu argues, conservative buffoon James O’Keefe won’t face any real consequences . I mean, have you ever seen anything more satisfying than watching Veritas operative Jamie T. Phillips crumble under basic questioning from Washington Post reporter Stephanie McCrummen? Here, let’s see it again:

My God, that’s satisfying. Anyway, Samantha Bee did her own version, surreptitiously taping a conversation with a “job candidate” who claimed to want to work on Full Frontal. It’s fun watching her confront her interlocutor with evidence of a GoFundMe titled “Help Me Move to New York to Infiltrate Liberal Cunt’s Stupid Vagina Show,” although it’s a little less fun than watching McCrummen pull essentially the same move in real life. But Bee’s reaction when she realizes she’s talking to someone from Project Veritas is priceless, and worth learning from. She’s positively thrilled to have encountered one of O’Keefe’s terrible operatives, and finds the whole thing charming and flattering, which wasn’t really an available option for a real reporter like McCrummen. But Bee’s version of the encounter is a timely reminder of just how astonishingly stupid Project Veritas stings usually are. If they weren’t so vicious, they’d almost be cute.