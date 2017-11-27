Right-Wing Group Caught Red-Handed Trying to Feed Washington Post a Fake Roy Moore Story

Screen shot/Washington Post

The Washington Post has caught a right-wing group run by infamous hoax perpetrator James O'Keefe attempting to feed it a false accusation of sexual abuse against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, the paper reports in a Monday story:

In a series of interviews over two weeks, the woman shared a dramatic story about an alleged sexual relationship with Moore in 1992 that led to an abortion when she was 15. ... The Post did not publish an article based on her unsubstantiated account. When Post reporters confronted her with inconsistencies in her story and an Internet posting that raised doubts about her motivations, she insisted that she was not working with any organization that targets journalists.

But on Monday morning, Post reporters saw her walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, an organization that targets the mainstream news media and left-leaning groups.

The context of this stunt, for those who have not been following the Moore story closely, is that Moore and his numerous Republican defenders have said that the numerous credible claims of sexual misconduct that have been lodged against him are being falsified by his enemies and spread by a liberal media that cares more about defeating his candidacy than reporting the truth.

You should read the entire article if only to reward the Post for its fine work, but I'd be remiss if I didn't note here that part of the reason that the woman who contacted the newspaper, Jaime Phillips, got caught is because she'd also used her real name set up a GoFundMe account page announcing her intention to undermine the liberal media:

“I’m moving to New York!” the May 29 appeal said. “I’ve accepted a job to work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt of the liberal MSM."