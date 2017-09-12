The Daily Show discovers Steve Bannon’s deadly secret.

In what is perhaps the greatest work of investigative journalism since Conan O’Brien figured out how to tell when Jeff Sessions was lying, Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show carefully examined Steve Bannon’s alarming 60 Minutes interview, and discovered a dark secret that will rock American politics to its very foundation. The segment’s opening is pretty standard Daily Show stuff: Others have already reported on Bannon’s alarming ability to remember everyone who attacked Trump (while forgetting minor matters like slavery). And although Noah’s description of Bannon—“It’s like Donald Trump took a dump while he was tweeting, and then wished for that dump to be a real boy,”—is a pretty good entry in late night television’s Tournament of Epithets, it’s not gonna make headlines (or unseat Colbert). But it turns out the Noah is playing the long game, pulling a Rachel-Maddow-style lead-up to an amazing story: Steve Bannon is some sort of frilled-neck lizard or dinosaur, probably closely related to Dilophosaurus wetherilli. Honestly, we sort of suspected this.