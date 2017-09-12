The Daily Show Discovers Steve Bannon’s Deadly Secret
In what is perhaps the greatest work of investigative journalism since Conan O’Brien figured out how to tell when Jeff Sessions was lying, Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show carefully examined Steve Bannon’s alarming 60 Minutes interview, and discovered a dark secret that will rock American politics to its very foundation. The segment’s opening is pretty standard Daily Show stuff: Others have already reported on Bannon’s alarming ability to remember everyone who attacked Trump (while forgetting minor matters like slavery). And although Noah’s description of Bannon—“It’s like Donald Trump took a dump while he was tweeting, and then wished for that dump to be a real boy,”—is a pretty good entry in late night television’s Tournament of Epithets, it’s not gonna make headlines (or unseat Colbert). But it turns out the Noah is playing the long game, pulling a Rachel-Maddow-style lead-up to an amazing story: Steve Bannon is some sort of frilled-neck lizard or dinosaur, probably closely related to Dilophosaurus wetherilli. Honestly, we sort of suspected this.
Biologists, paleontologists, herpetologists, and probably even xenobiologists are going to have a field day with the high-resolution footage of Bannon’s neck frill, which turns everything we thought we knew about taxonomy on its head, then spits acid in its eyes. Noah and company discovered the crucial footage the interview after noticing a distinctive twitching around his jaw whenever Charlie Rose asked a threatening question. It was the telltale sign of an impending deimatic display, and, fortunately, the 60 Minutes cameras captured it all, from the moment Bannon extended the elongated hyoid bones attached to his jaw to the moment that Bannon spits venom into Charlie Rose’s eyes, paralyzing him for easy transportation back to his lair. Now if we could just taxonomize Jared Kushner, we’d really be in business.