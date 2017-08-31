“The Before Picture in a Laxative Ad.” “Satan’s Trophy Wife”: What Stephen Colbert Has Called Members of Trump’s Team.

Stephen Colbert and The Late Show are on vacation (along with most of late-night television) but in case you needed a fix, here’s a supercut of Colbert identifying members of the Trump team by their alter egos. Colbert regularly describes public figures this way, regardless of political affiliation, but some of his best zingers have been reserved for people who have worked in the Trump administration, as seen here with former “National Security Advisor and before picture in a laxative ad” Michael Flynn and “Vice President and man who thinks toothpaste is too spicy” Mike Pence.