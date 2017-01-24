How to Avoid Your Own “Adele Dazeem” or “Dick Poop”: Your 2017 Oscar Pronunciation Guide

Photo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images by Slate. Images via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards, surachetkhamsuk/iStock.

Denis Villeneuve

Director, Arrival



The French Canadian director’s name is pronounced duh-nee veel-nuv. You can hear Canada’s George Stroumboulopoulos pronounce the name at the :25 mark below.

Advertisement



Damien Chazelle

Writer-director, La La Land



The 31-year-old writer-director, who inherited his name from his French-born father, the computer scientist Bernard Chazelle, pronounces his last name shuh-ZELL, like gazelle. You can hear NPR’s Audie Cornish say the name correctly here:

Viola Davis

Supporting actress, Fences



Davis pronounces her first name vie-OH-la, not VIE-uh-la (like violet), or vee-OH-la (like the string instrument). Adrien Brody got it right at the Golden Globes:

Kenneth Lonergan

Writer-director, Manchester by the Sea



The Bronx-born director and playwright pronounces his last name LAWN-ur-ghin.

Mykelti Williamson

Supporting actor, Fences



Williamson’s first name is pronounced Michael T., and is derived from the Blackfoot Indian word for “spirit,” according to the New York Times. You can hear the actor say his name 15 seconds into the video below.

Advertisement



Pablo Larraín

Director, Jackie



The Chilean director’s last name is pronounced Lah-rrah-EEN. You can hear Larraín teach NPR’s Robert Siegel how to say his name at the 7:30 mark below.

Martin Scorsese

Director, Silence



Scorsese pronounces name score-SEH-see, not score-SAY-see, as is commonly thought. Take it from Scorsese himself:

Viggo Mortensen

Actor, Captain Fantastic



The American actor’s Danish first name is pronounced VEE-go, not VIH-go.

Joel Edgerton

Actor, Loving



While some mistakenly think that this Australian actor’s name is pronounced like the name Edgar, with a hard G, Edgerton pronounces his name with a soft G, as in the word edge.

Advertisement



Isabelle Huppert

Actress, Elle



The French actress’ name is pronounced EE-zah-bell EU-pair. You can hear Elle director Paul Verhoeven pronounce her name in the clip below.

Ava DuVernay

Director, 13th



The director of 13th, a favorite in the Best Documentary category, pronounces her name AY-vuh DOO-verr-nay. You can hear her say her name in this video:



Maren Ade

Writer-director, Toni Erdmann



The name of the writer-director, whose film is a favorite in the Best Foreign-Language Film category, is pronounced MAR-in AH-day, according to the New York Times and others.

Advertisement



Auli’i Cravalho

Singer and voice actress, Moana



The Hawaii-born star of Moana pronounces her name ow-lee-ee craw-VAHL-yo. (There is no H sound in her last name, which seems to derive from Portuguese.) In the video below, via USA Today, you can watch the 16-year-old actress teach The Rock how to say her name.

Toni Erdmann

Germany’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film



Erdmann is pronounced AIRED-mon. (As you would probably guess, Toni is pronounced like the American first name Tony.) You can see the character pronounce the name of his alter ego in the clip below.

A Man Called Ove

Sweden’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film



The Scandinavian name Ove is pronounced oo-veh. You can hear it pronounced repeatedly in the trailer: