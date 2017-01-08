MJ Kim/Getty Images

Golden Globe audiences were baffled on Sunday by references to perhaps the most celebrated film of the evening, which had the slight disadvantage of not existing: Hidden Fences. First, on the red carpet, Jenna Bush congratulated Pharrell Williams for his nomination for Hidden Fences:

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Williams was actually nominated for his work on the soundtrack for Hidden Figures, not Hidden Fences. There’s an entirely separate film called Fences, of course, which has exactly one thing in common with Hidden Figures. You guessed it: It should have been called Hidden Fences. Michael Keaton alluded to this when announcing the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, in which he credited Viola Davis for her work in Hidden Fences:

In fact, she was nominated for the Golden Globe (and won it) for her work in Fences, a film that, like Hidden Figures, should really have been called Hidden Fences. But though audiences who aren’t well-schooled in the traditions of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association may have been puzzled, there was nothing surprising to longtime watchers of the Globes. It’s part of a long tradition of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recommending, for reasons that remain unclear, that the titles of films be improved by the inclusion of the word “fence.”

Sidney Poitier was the first actor to receive this helpful suggestion, when the HFPA nominated him in 1959 for The Defiant Fence. He returned in 1962 for A Raisin in the Fence before finally winning for his showstopping performance in 1964’s Lilies of the Fence. The first woman to win a Best Actress Golden Globe for a fence-related film was Whoopi Goldberg for 1986’s The Color Fence.

The early 1990s were a golden age for fencing on film, as the HFPA recognized classics like Do the Right Fence and Malcolm Fence. And even if they snubbed some worthy contenders (Boyz n the Fence, Fences of the Dust, Devil in a Blue Fence), they’ve been making up for lost time this decade, honoring 12 Years a Fence, 25th Fence, and, of course, this year’s Hidden Fences.