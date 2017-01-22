Here Is a Song About the Video of White Nationalist Richard Spencer Getting Punched in the Face
By now, you’ve seen the video of white nationalist and ethnic-cleansing advocate Richard Spencer getting punched in the face. Maybe you think it’s hilarious that a guy who Sieg-Heiled his way through a Trump victory celebration got punched in the face. Maybe you think Nazis are the price we pay for our precious civility. (Maybe you should donate to the North Carolina Republican Party about it!) But wherever you stand on the very difficult decision of whether it’s American to punch Nazis, Tim Heidecker has a message for you: God says it’s ok.
Heidecker, half of Adult Swim’s absurdist duo Tim & Eric, was last seen at the women’s march with Bob Odenkirk. Somehow he also found the time to write and record a piano ballad about Richard Spencer getting punched. It’s called “Richard Spencer,” it contains the moving, emotional lyric, “If you see Richard Spencer, why don’t you punch him in the head?” and here it is:
It seems like, given the opportunity to talk to God, Richard Spencer’s face punch would be pretty far down on the list of conversational topics, but we all appreciate Heidecker clearing this up for us. Here are the complete lyrics:
Well I went up to the mountains,
And the good Lord came down to me,
Well I told him what had happened,
On the 20th of January.
You can’t wish anyone dead,
Even if their baseball cap is red.
But if you see Richard Spencer,
Why don’t you punch him in the head?
Chorus:
If you see Richard Spencer,
Won’t you give him a big black eye?
Come at him swinging,
Ain’t no one gonna cry.
Ain’t no one gonna cry.
(Whistling Solo)
Repeat Chorus