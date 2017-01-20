This Is a Video of White Nationalist Richard Spencer Getting Punched in the Face
Richard Bertrand Spencer, the white nationalist head of National Policy Institute, is one of the leading figures of the alt-right movement. His defunct publication Alternative Right, once published an essay titled “Is Black Genocide Right?” He himself has called for the “peaceful ethnic cleansing” of the United States for the creation of a white-ethno state. He has said that the central principle of this state and his movement should be that “all men are created unequal”.
Today in Washington, Richard Spencer was punched in the face.
Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inauguration pic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT— Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017
Here is a GIF.
tfw you're Nazi trash pic.twitter.com/5ILJrDsygp— BuzzFeed Jake Sisko (@Phylan) January 20, 2017
Moments after Richard Spencer was punched in the video above, he was reportedly punched in the face again. Video of that confrontation has not yet emerged, but it presumably looked something like this:
